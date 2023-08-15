A new update has been released for BF 2042 Update 1.41. You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. BF 2042 Update 1.41 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
CHANGELOG
AI Soldiers
- AI Soldiers will no longer stand mindlessly firing at Irish’ Fortification System, because well, they have intelligence, right?
Gameplay Improvements
- Resolved an issue that resulted in the Underbarrel Smoke Grenade dissipating too quickly within certain weather conditions.
- Improved scenarios that resulted in players receiving explosive damage through walls.
- Fixed an exploit that caused players to keep downed players in a Being Revived state.
- Lowered Dozer’s Shield Bash Range by 16%.
- Reduced Horizontal Recoil Pull on the K30.
Hazard Zone
- Resolved an issue that resulted in a downed Specialist standing up during the revive process.
Source: BF 2042