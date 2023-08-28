Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Continues to Trade at High Volumes Despite Bankruptcy

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond are still being heavily traded, even though the popular meme stock is expected to be declared worthless in the coming weeks. On August 16, there were more than 15 million transactions involving the struggling home retailer, which filed for bankruptcy and started closing physical stores after failed attempts to raise funds. The company’s intellectual property was acquired by Overstock, which relaunched Bed Bath & Beyond as an online-only retailer. However, common shareholders are unlikely to receive any recovery or distribution under the bankruptcy plan.

Little Hope for Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Holders

In its bankruptcy plan, Bed Bath & Beyond stated that common shareholders will not receive any recovery or distribution. This means that the company’s market capitalization of $152.25 million is essentially worthless for these shareholders. Bondholders, on the other hand, have priority in the reimbursement process. The company’s confirmation hearing for the bankruptcy plan is scheduled for September 12, but there have been no positive developments to support the recent increase in stock purchases.

Speculative Trading and the Potential Loss for Investors

Investors trading Bed Bath & Beyond stock may be doing so based on speculation, as there is little hope for a positive outcome. The stock’s value has plummeted by over 91% since the beginning of the year, closing at $0.21 per share. Retail traders who have invested in the stock are likely to see their investments disappear. Some critics argue that the lack of regulation in meme stock trading contributes to the destruction of wealth, while others profit from it.

Overstock’s Performance and Potential Growth for Bed Bath & Beyond

Overstock, which acquired Bed Bath & Beyond’s intellectual property, has seen a decrease in its stock price but remains up 25% for the year. The rebranding of Bed Bath & Beyond has positively impacted Overstock, as there has been an increase in downloads of the Bed Bath & Beyond app. This suggests that the brand recognition is working and that Overstock’s shares may be oversold. However, the future revenue growth of Bed Bath & Beyond will only be determined in the coming quarters.

Overall, the outlook for Bed Bath & Beyond stock is grim, with little hope for common shareholders to recover their investments. The volatility and speculative nature of meme stock trading continue to be a cause for concern.