A new update has been released for Battlefield 2042 Update 1.000.046.
Changelog:
- Resolved an issue that resulted in the Specialist model disappearing if switched from the Battle Pass tab to the Classes tab.
- Resolved an issue that resulted in players spawning out of bounds on Shutdown on Stranded.
- Resolved an issue that restricted SOFLAM successfully counting towards Weekly Missions that required enemies to be spotted with Recon Gadgets.
- Increased Helicopter TOW Replenishment Rate from 15 to 22 seconds.
Source: Battlefield 2042