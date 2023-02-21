A forthcoming video for Battlefield 2042 Season 4, scheduled to be released sometime this week, has been uploaded to the internet. The film was uploaded to YouTube under the guise of an unlisted video by a user with the creative handle “LEAKS BATTLEFIELD” on YouTube.

You are free to watch the video embedded below; however, you should be aware that the footage has watermarks that include the email address and the name of the person who appears to have recorded the movie.

The new season will include a new multiplayer map called Flashpoint, a new Blasco specialist, new weapons, vehicles, and more than one hundred new Battle Pass tiers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Blasco is the newest specialist to be added to Battlefield 2042. She is defined as an “ambush expert who uses her recon training and tactical gear to navigate around the landscape undetected.” Blasco is the latest specialist to be added to Battlefield 2042.

The new Flashpoint map for South Africa features “rocky landscapes” and limited interior spaces, including an underground tunnel ideal for close-quarters infantry battles. The brand-new CAV-Brawler comes bundled with not one but four brand-new firearms: a Super 500 Shotgun Sidearm, an RM68 assault rifle, an AC9 Submachine Gun, and an RPT-31 Light Machine Gun.

The fourth and final season of Battlefield 2042, titled “Eleventh Hour,” is slated to be released on February 28, 2023.

Will you be playing the newest season of Battlefield 2042?