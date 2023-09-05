A new update has been released for BattleBit Remastered Update 2.1.2. You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below.BattleBit Remastered Update 2.1.2 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.

Official Servers – Official Progression (Your progression will be saved officially)

– Hosted by BattleBit

– Default rules

– Vote to choose map/gamemode

Official Community Servers – Official Progression (Your progression will be saved officially)

– Hosted by the community

– Custom rules

– Custom map/gamemode rotation

Modded Servers – Custom Progression (None of your progression will be applied to official progression)

– Hosted by the community

– Custom rules

– Custom map/gamemode rotation

– Servers can be modded

From this point on, by clicking ‘Quick Match’, you will be given the option to choose which server types you want to queue for. The server browser has been improved to ensure it’s easier to search for the servers you prefer.

Searching will ignore all filters and sort on top based on best matches

Filtering categorized to (official servers, community servers, modded servers)

Servers will no longer move up/down when server browser refreshes.

Overall text contrast rework to attempt to make it easier to read.

Players not spawning with correct magazines on community servers fixed.

FLIR modified from 21hz to 30hz.

Networked player movement – fixed.

Networked player bugging out while climbing – fixed.

UI bug on main menu where clicking through certain spots interacted with background menus – fixed.

Inaccurate sound spread values in loadout UI – fixed.

MK20

Damage increased, from 45 to 47

Vertical recoil reduced, from 3.3 to 1.2

Horizontal recoil increased, from 1 to 1.5

Velocity increased, from 800 to 1100

Firerate increased, from 325 to 350

ADS time reduced, from 0.35s to 0.3s

Running speed increased, from 0.95 to 0.96

Reload speed reduced, from 1 to 0.85 (3.2s to 3.76s)

Starting magazines reduced, from 3 to 2

M110

Damage increased, from 49 to 51

Vertical recoil reduced, from 3 to 1.5

Horizontal recoil increased, from 1 to 2.5

Velocity increased, from 800 to 1000

Reduce firerate, from 350 to 300

Control reduced, from 0.57 to 0.54 (Weight 2.11)

Reload speed reduced from 1 to 0.85 (3.33s to 3.92s)

Starting magazines reduced, from 3 to 1

MK14 EBR

Vertical recoil reduced, from 2.2 to 1.3

Horizontal recoil increased from 1 to 1.2

First shot kick increased, from 1 to 1.5

Velocity increased, from 700 to 900

Control increased, from 0.57 to 0.68 (Weight 1.62)

ADS time reduced, from 0.3s to 0.28s

Starting magazines reduced, from 3 to 2

SVD

Damage reduced, from 42 to 41

Vertical recoil reduced, from 1.8 to 1.4

Horizontal recoil reduced, from 1.3 to 1.1

Velocity increased, from 740 to 950

Control increased, from 0.57 to 0.65 (Weight 1.725)

ADS time reduced, from 0.3 to 0.28

Reload speed reduced, from 1 to 0.8 (3.37s to 4.21s)

Starting magazines reduced, from 3 to 2

Sandy Sunset – added rush gamemode for 16v16/32v32

Source: BattleBit Remastered