A new update has been released for BattleBit Remastered Update 1.9.3.
Our primary focus this month is to work on bringing community servers into the mix and creating API access for server admins. This will allow them to customize server settings to their preference.
Here’s what you can expect from community servers (should server admins choose to host one):
- Sniper-only servers
- Pistol-only servers
- More competitive, hardcore servers
- More arcade-style, less milsim servers
- Flight school servers
- Ace Of Spades-style voxel servers (Yes, we have this feature! It’s currently not public and is reserved for community servers.)
- Clan servers
- Other servers according to admin’s preferences…
- Our old school, one of our favorite gamemode, Capture The Flag!. We’re experimenting with how this mode will work with 254 players, and it will also be playable on 64vs64 and 32vs32 scales.
- We plan to make additional enhancements to Frontline as we are not completely satisfied with its current state of development.
- After Capture the Flag, we plan to experiment with the King Of The Hill game mode in future updates.
- We’ve completely remade MultuIslands from the ground up. Brand new maps and more reworks are no the way!
Source: BattleBit Remastered