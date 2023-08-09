David Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports, has regained ownership of his media brand after repurchasing it from Penn Entertainment.

The exact value of the deal, announced on Tuesday, is currently unknown. In February, Barstool Sports was valued at $606 million when Penn acquired the remaining portion of the company. Penn initially became a minority owner in 2020.

Portnoy, who established Barstool Sports in 2003, stated in a recent post that Penn and Barstool had decided to part ways. Penn, on the other hand, confirmed that the divestiture was finalized in exchange for “non-compete and other restrictive covenants.”

Penn sold Barstool Sports at the same time it revealed a sports-betting partnership with Disney-owned ESPN. This announcement caused Penn shares to surge over 15% during after-hours trading.

According to the agreement, Penn will be entitled to 50% of the gross proceeds if Portnoy decides to sell or monetize Barstool Sports.