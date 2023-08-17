A new update has been released for Baldur’s Gate 3 Update. You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below.Baldur’s Gate 3 Update is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
- Fixed players getting stuck mid-Long-Rest due to companions not waking up.
- Fixed being able to Long Rest in the, potentially causing the portal to disappear.
- Fixed getting pulled from her location in the if the door was opened before killing in Wyrm’s Crossing.
- Fixed a script issue preventing some players from loading savegames.
- Fixed characters disappearing when disconnecting and reconnecting in split-screen.
- Added a warning for hosts in multiplayer when clients join through drop-in during Character Creation. Hosts must now grant approval before new players join.
- Fixed the visibility of multiplayer servers on GOG.
- Slightly increased Isobel’s HP so she doesn’t die as easily.
- Fixed a bug that would make join the combat taking place in while he was in his office upstairs.
- Fixed Cruel Sting adding infinite additional Psychic damage to attacks.
- Fixed the crime not clearing from player characters, resulting in a soft block when speaking to the
- Fixed the game thinking had died in when you healed a downed ally.
- Player resources are now correctly restored at the end of Act II.
- Having dead party members no longer prevents you from entering .
- Fixed a bug preventing you from talking to if he gets moved to the camp in a certain case.
- Hostages in will no longer be stuck if you turn back and return again.
- Players with modded or cheated savegames with characters at Level 13 or above can now travel to .
- Killing will no longer make the other paladins leave .
