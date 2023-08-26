Hello everyone,

Today we’re releasing our first major patch for Baldur’s Gate 3, addressing over 1000 bugs, balancing, flow issues and much, much more. Patch 1 is too big for our usual patch notes due to Steam’s character limit, so for the full notes head to this link:

Read the full Patch 1 patch notes (Note: Some of the entries might have spoilers!)

So what can you expect from this update? Well, we’ve eliminated issues like NPCs who sometimes spot you when they really shouldn’t be able to, floating items like mugs and newspapers that should abide the laws of gravity, and the conclusion to Shadowheart’s romance scene not triggering for some players, among others. With expansive systems come many unknowns, so our support team continues to work with you to relay any issues to us. Please don’t hesitate to reach out with further reports.

Patch 1 also tackles a few visual bugs, and sprinkles on more post-launch polish. We’re bringing back Short King Summer with better kissing contact for short races!

You won’t be waiting long for Patch 2, which is right around the corner. This update will feature significant performance improvements – but we’ll go into more detail about that closer to its release.

In the meantime, did you know that collectively you’ve played over 200,000,000 hours of Baldur’s Gate 3 since launch? That’s over 22,000 years!

The most popular class choice is currently Paladin, followed by Sorcerer, while the award for least popular class goes to Cleric.

Human and Elf characters reign supreme in Faerûn, followed swiftly and unsurprisingly by Half-Elf. On the opposite end of the spectrum we find Dwarf, Gnome, Githyanki, and Halfling. We get it, they’re not exactly the most ethereal beauties of the Realms but they’d still form a rad metal band.

For now, as we focus on fixes, thank you for playing Baldur’s Gate 3 and continuing to share this adventure with us.

HIGHLIGHTS

Showstoppers

The Emperor will no longer leave you stranded in the Morphic Pool.

Starting to use the boat to go to the Morphic Pool, sending that character to camp, and then using another character to make the journey will no longer block you from progressing.

Fixed a bug where listening in on a conversation as Player 1 and then exiting the dialogue prematurely could result in not being able to interact with anything anymore.

Fixed an issue causing the Reaction UI to not work correctly and potentially block progress in combat if you save the game in the middle of a reaction.

Fixed loot in corpses sometimes not appearing in multiplayer until an item is dragged onto the corpse.

Fixed a bug causing you to get a Game Over screen after helping Downed party members.

Fixed the Helm of Arcane Acuity crashing the game. The condition is now capped to 7 stacks.

Attacking an NPC during a dialogue after being Downed will now get you arrested rather than giving you a Game Over screen.

Fixed an issue where characters could get stuck in an infinite falling loop.

Fixed an issue with Marcus being resurrected by players hitting him with a dual-wield attack – the second hit will no longer revive him.

Story Flow and Logic

Wyll should be able to talk about Ravengard being at Moonrise Towers, and will no longer have an exclamation point above his head without having anything new to say. Wyll should now be able to tell you what to do next if Ansur is killed and he has an exclamation mark above his head. Ravengard no longer addresses non-tadpoled characters as True Souls in Wyrm’s Rock. Shadowheart should more easily follow up on her proposed romance moments in Act III. Fixed conditions being updated before a savegame finished loading. This, for instance, caused the hag to have 0 HP if loading an autosave created when entering the Lower City, preventing you from progressing through related quests. Fixed Karlach not going to camp after being freed from the Wyrm’s Rock prison if your party was full.



The Zhentarim at the Goblin Camp should now be more tolerant if you approach them.

Balance

Enabled trespass warnings for any additional characters that trespass after the first instead of immediately triggering combat.

Fixed NPCs attacking outside of their turn when combat starts during forced Turn-Based Mode.

Usability

Fixed dialogue notifications, like approval ratings and roll results, disappearing too early.

The Launcher will now remember whether you chose DX11 or Vulkan.

Fixed the incorrect amount of gold being displayed in all UI menus if the amount is too large.

Fixed spells like Hex randomly shifting in order, causing you to misclick if you’re moving and clicking around intuitively.

Fixed players who are merely listening in on a dialogue being able to skip lines – only the speaker can now do this.

Fixed an issue with Camp Supply values for the second local player in multiplayer if they joined during a game. Long Rests will, alas, no longer cost nothing.

You can no longer interact with another player’s inventory (e.g. send multiselected items or use their items) if their inventory is locked.

Fixed the critical hit text sometimes not appearing.

Improved the performance of the minimap when new map markers appear or old ones disappear.

Dyed armour will now appear in the right colour in the Level Up screen.

Halsin’s Wild Shape tooltip will now correctly call him a cave bear.

Visuals

Fixed the modesty filter not working on dragonborns. Fixed earrings on tiefling female strong character models. Added a Controller Style option, which allows you to override which controller’s icons are displayed. Fixed an issue causing the clown makeup to not only not appear on Lae’zel’s face when applied, but also remove her characteristic tattoos and makeup. Invoke Duplicity now works as an identical copy of your character. And they’re not naked. Fixed a leather helmet, a metal helmet, and the Helmet of Smiting floating on some character models. Undergoing partial ceremorphosis will now rot your teeth!



Lae’zel’s underwear will now more accurately reflect the colour of dyes used on it.

Cinematic Scenes

Made fixes to kissing scenes with the Origin characters across the game, for example to make sure physical contact is made properly, to account for shorter races, and to account for uneven ground.

Made sure Dame Aylin’s armour and wings are correct in the scene where she kicks Lorroakan’s butt.

Fixed items like mugs and newspapers floating in the air during dialogues – the characters holding them were correctly hidden but the items themselves weren’t. Ghosties begone!

Fixed Scratch’s position so you can try to get that ball out of his mouth. Whether he’ll let you have it is another matter.

Improved Volo’s aim during your ice pick lobotomy .

Lae’zel no longer floats up and down during your dialogue where you discuss dating.

Made sure Wyll has room to dance no matter where you’re camping.

Fixed some cameras that couldn’t contain the force that is Astarion in a dialogue with him at night at camp. Also tweaked and added facial expressions where needed.

The red dragon you see through the telescope in the Emerald Grove will no longer remain blurry after you pass the Perception check.

Fixed a camera position when Karlach hugs you for the first time after getting her upgrade.

Fixed the mind flayer not appearing in the cinematic dialogue with Dror Ragzlin if you manually trigger the dialogue.

Loot and Trade

Traders who stock dyes now also stock dye remover. Made Lady Esther available to trade with after you’ve completed her quests. Fish vendors now have more fish to sell. That new bait must be doing the trick! Popper the kobold at the circus now sells more oddities. Lady Jannath will now have artsy items to trade. Skeletons around the Selûnite Outpost no longer have fresh food in their inventory. Lohse’s portrait is now reachable, chief.



Misc