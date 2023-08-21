Introduction

Attorney John Eastman has been ordered to pay a $100,000 bond in the Georgia criminal case. He is accused of conspiring to overturn former President Donald Trump’s loss in the state’s 2020 election. The court filing reveals this development.

Allegations Against Eastman

Eastman’s charges stem from his alleged post-election efforts to use fake slates of pro-Trump electors to challenge President Joe Biden’s legitimate Electoral College victory. He faces nine counts, including racketeering, criminal conspiracy, criminal solicitation, and filing false documents.

Bond Details

The bond for the racketeering charge is set at $20,000, while the remaining charges each carry a $10,000 bond. The court filing in Fulton County Superior Court provides these details.

Conditions of Bond

The consent bond order, signed by Judge Scott McAfee, requires Eastman to be under pre-trial supervision by phone every 30 days. He is also prohibited from discussing the case’s facts with any co-defendants or witnesses. Additionally, the order warns against any acts of intimidation or obstruction of justice.

Surrender Deadline

Eastman and the other 18 defendants have until Friday to surrender in Georgia. A consent bond order can be prepared beforehand, ensuring that defendants are not held in jail while the conditions of their release are determined.

Defense Lawyers’ Statements

David Wolfe, one of Eastman’s lawyers who signed the consent bond order, declined to specify when his client would surrender in Georgia. Harvey Silverglate, another attorney representing Eastman, stated that his client would surrender before the deadline.

Conclusion

This is a developing story, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.