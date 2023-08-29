A new update has been released for Atomic Heart Update 1.19. You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below.Atomic Heart Update 1.19 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
- Fixed an issue with the functionality of elemental weapon cartridges (main game)
- Fixed issues with music tracks overlapping during gameplay (Annihilation Instinct DLC)
- Added localization fixes for various languages (Annihilation Instinct DLC)
- Fixed a rare issue whereby it was possible to be locked out in tight areas during some encounters due to there being a large number of enemies (Annihilation Instinct DLC)
- Fixed some rare crashes
Source: Atomic Heart