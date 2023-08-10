A new update has been released for Atomic Heart Update 1.009.300. You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. Atomic Heart Update 1.009.300 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
- Fixed crashes caused by use of Technostasis ability;
- Improvement of Goose character:
-
- More lines from the Goose;
- Fixed freezes;
- Improved Goose navigation;
- Improved Goose AI;
- Improved Goose’s dodges;
- Goose also bites on the leg now;
-
End credits are updated and now include DLC info.
Source: Atomic Heart