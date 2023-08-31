A new update has been released for Atlas Fallen Update 1.002.100. You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below.Atlas Fallen Update 1.002.100 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
Hotfix list
Stability
- In rare cases, a crash can occur during Watcher Fury => fixed
Gameplay
- With a bad timing using the Shatter, it was possible for the Conjurer to keep his shield forever => fixed
Voice Over
- The few missing Voice Over line in German are now correctly added to the game
Coop
- It was possible to trigger a rare blocker when both players used the raise in coop => fixed
Essence Stone
- The Imperious Bastion Essence Stone can become unobtainable if the Watcher’s Fury in the Wildlands level was not done before Main Quest progress => The stone is now being sold by the Traveling Vendor in the Citadel level, if you have missed it
- The Protective Instinct Essence Stone can become unobtaible, if it haven’t been drop by the Conjurer’s during his 2 fights with him => The Conjurer now has a respawn in the Citadel level, on the swamp area.
Other
- In rare case, the Pre-order DLC may not unlock with the intended Anvil in the Wastelands, but in an anvil later in the game => Pre-order DLC now unlock consistently with the intended anvil in the Wastelands
Source: Atlas Fallen