The Federal Reserve’s Approach to Inflation

The Federal Reserve recently raised its benchmark interest rate by 0.25 basis points, bringing it to the highest level in over 20 years. While the central bank does not predict a recession, its Chair, Jerome Powell, stated that the economy will need to further slow down in order to combat inflation. Powell emphasized that reducing inflation may require a period of below-trend growth and some softening of labor market conditions.

Potential Impact on the Economy

Even if the recent interest rate hike is the last one of the cycle, there could still be delayed impacts from previous hikes that might affect the economy. Market expectations and the Fed’s concerns revolve around whether the actions taken so far are sufficient to address inflation. The U.S. economy has shown resilience against rate hikes, leading to a broader stock market rally and increased investor confidence. However, deteriorating economic data could change this scenario, causing investors to retreat into less risky stocks and funds that tend to perform well at the end of an economic cycle.

Investment Strategies

Some experts, such as Andrew Smith, CIO at Delos Capital Advisors, anticipate a recession and recommend a portfolio split between defensive plays and high-quality growth. Funds like the iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) and the JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) are capturing market rally gains without adding excessive risk. For investors concerned about an upcoming recession, buffer ETFs may provide a way to lock in year-to-date gains. These buffer funds, which have gained popularity in recent years, offer downside protection while still allowing participation in market upswings.

If inflation continues to decline without a deterioration in the economy, early cycle stocks like small caps and value names could outperform as investors gain more confidence in economic growth.