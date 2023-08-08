Apple Pay Now Available in Vietnam

Apple Pay is now available in Vietnam, allowing Apple users with a participating bank’s debit or credit card to make transactions using the Wallet app.

Developing Infrastructure to Support Apple Pay

Apple Pay’s arrival in Vietnam was first rumored in July, and since then, various institutions have been working hard to develop the necessary infrastructure to support the payment service.

iPhone and Apple Watch users in Vietnam can now make purchases without manually entering their payment information, as long as they shop at stores that support Apple Pay’s contactless payment capabilities.

Techcombank, according to a leaked support page, has plans to support Apple Pay.

ADVERTISEMENT

Accessible Locations and Competition

Apple Pay will be accessible at various locations in Vietnam, including WinMart, Phuc Long, Starbucks, McDonald’s, Highlands Coffee, and CGV Cinemas.

Given the prevalence of using QR codes as a payment method in Vietnam, it will be interesting to observe how Apple Pay competes against its competitors.

As per Apple’s backend, Apple Pay is now live in Vietnam! — Aaron (@aaronp613) August 7, 2023

Expanding Availability Worldwide

Since its launch in 2014, Apple has been working to make Apple Pay available in more countries. Currently, Apple Pay supports over seventy-five countries, and the company has plans to roll out the payment system in additional nations through new business partnerships.

After two years of debate and negotiation, Apple Pay will finally be available in Chile starting tomorrow.