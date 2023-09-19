A new update has been released for Apex Legends Update 1.000.047. You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below.Apex Legends Update 1.000.047 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
MAP: WORLD’S EDGE AFTER DARK
Shrouded in Darkness, World’s Edge becomes a bewitched battleground featuring updates to once familiar POIs. Enter the Pain Yard at your own risk to fight around a train going nowhere, or keep warm by The Tree in its flaming glory. But watch out for lava—it’s a MRVN’s worst nightmare and may be yours too.
COLLECTION EVENT ITEMS
Unlock 24 death-defying limited-time cosmetics, with Legendary skins for Fuse, Bloodhound, and more!
All 24 items will be available in exchange for Apex Coins or Crafting Metals and in Harbingers Event Apex Packs† for the entire duration of the event.
No need to ease off the caffeine. Pick up every limited-time item before the event ends to automatically unlock Walter “Fuse” Fitzroy Jr’s heirloom: the Razor’s Edge.
REWARD TRACKER
You can earn up to 1,400 points per day, challenges refresh daily, and all challenges stack with your Battle Pass so you can complete multiple challenges at once. Take on additional skill-based goals to unlock three unique variants of the Harbingers badge, and collect all three to unlock a grand final badge for completing everything.
STORE TAB
Explore limited-time offers in the Store tab including the Grave Protector bundle and check out the weekly offers like Omatsuri Fury Bonus Bundle available September 26-29, 2023, or Limit Breaker Bonus Bundle available September 29-October 3, 2023
PATCH NOTES
BALANCE UPDATES
- Weapon Crafting rotation
- 30-30 Repeater enters the crafter
- RE-45 with Hammerpoint Rounds enters the crafter
- Mozambique returns to floor loot
- Nemesis returns to floor loot
- Lowered autoplayer difficulty in orientation matches
- Redistributed the pockets of high tier armor within POI’s (ex.the center of Countdown on World’s Edge) into the global loot pool
WEAPONS
- Nemesis Burst AR
- Damage reduced to 16 (was 17)
- ADS recoil increased
LEGENDS
Fuse
- Knuckle Cluster
- Tactical deployment speed increased
Horizon
- Gravity Lift
- Weapon accuracy decreased while in Lift (more spread)
- Vertical Lift speed reduced by 20%
- Hover time at top of Lift reduced to 0.5s (was 2.0s)
Rampart
- Amped Cover
- Placement time reduced to 2s (was 3s)
- Rampart now remains in placement mode after deploying a wall
Revenant
- Forged Shadows
- Reduce time extension from knocks to 5s (was 10s)
- Extra damage to the shroud will bleedthrough to Revenant if it breaks
- Shadow Pounce
- Slightly increased pounce angle compensation when looking at the ground
MAPS
- World’s Edge After Dark added to LTM
RANKED
Recent Hotfix: September 6, 2023
- Guaranteed (%, per kill) Elimination Bonus has been raised across all skill levels
- Point disparity between teammates of vastly different skill has been reduced
BUG FIXES
- Digi-Threat now correctly highlights enemies through close proximity multi-layered FX
- Gold magazine and gold bolt now work after being killed by a dummy
- Level 1 accounts no longer appear as Champions in pubs
Audio
- Certain weapon sounds (such as Rampart’s mounted turret motor) now stop upon match end
- Finishers should no longer have doubled-up or missing audio
- Weapon draw audio now plays correctly when swapping legends in the firing range
Olympus
- New Revenant Heirloom no longer changes to original Dead Man’s Curve coloring after leaving the Fight Night ring on Olympus
- Resolved endless skydiving after flying off map with a Trident
PC DX12
- Resolved incorrect cursor location when using the controller in certain resolutions
- Restored game window positioning when video settings are reset
LEGENDS
- Ash’s Floating Point emote no longer has incorrect sound
- Bloodhound’s Piercing Plasma no longer occasionally turns enemies invisible
- Crypto will now get kicked out of his drone when silenced
- Mirage restored heirloom allowing players to switch weapons without breaking cloak after a revive
- Seer’s Focus of Attention no longer interrupts other highlight items and abilities
- Vantage’s Spotter’s Lens restored in Firing Range
- Valkyrie’s Bladed Decent no longer stutters visually
- Wraith no longer gets stuck when meleed while using Into the Light finisher
Revenant
- Forged Shadows
- Damage to the shroud now contributes to damage stats and evo points
- Friendly arc stars and knuckle clusters no longer stick to the shroud
- Mad Maggie’s Warlord’s Ire now highlights Revenant when you hit his shroud
- Vantage’s Sniper’s Mark now applies when you hit his shroud
- Stun effects now apply when his ultimate is active
- No longer gets stuck in Shadow Pounce when activating the ability before landing from the dropship
- Resolved animation canceling when using Shadow Pounce that allowed you to draw weapons early
- Restored highlight from Assassin’s Instinct showing up in cases where enemies are visible but partially obstructed
- Stopped Shadow Pounce automatically deploying after climbing a ledge
QUALITY OF LIFE
- Bloodhound can see Revenant’s Forged Shadows activation point
- Firing Range Supply Boxes now sort weapons by type for easy access
- Loba’s Black Market now sorts weapons by type for easy access
- Improvements to how our audio engine dispatches and prioritizes audio voices
- More accurate shadow rendering for legends and weapons in game menus
- PC DX12: implemented new RHI (Rendering Hardware Interface) rendering backend
Source: Apex Legends