A new update has been released for Apex Legends Update 1.000.023. You can find all the Game Update details, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. Apex Legends Update 1.000.023 is now available for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.

NEW LEGEND: CATALYST

As a teenager on Boreas, Tressa Crystal Smith and her coven of friends prayed for and by the light of their broken moon. But fate brought her up to it when she ran away at fifteen to join a terraforming crew working to rebuild the moon. She took to the work, feeling a connection between her work with ferrofluid and the rituals of her past. But the unwelcome arrival of the Apex Games brought her peaceful life to an end. Now she joins the Games as Catalyst, a Legend determined to bring change and defend her home. She can use her ferrofluid to reinforce doors, form piercing spikes and obscure the playing field with high ferrofluid walls. Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic, and by the time her opponents make the call? It’ll be far too late.

PASSIVE: Barricade

Reinforce doors, strengthening them and locking them to enemies’ spaces where doors have been destroyed can also be reinforced.

TACTICAL: Piercing Spikes

Throw out a patch of Ferrofluid which turns into spikes when enemies are near. Catalyst remains immune to enemy spikes.

ULTIMATE: Dark Veil

Raise a permeable wall of Ferrofluid. Enemies who walk through it will be slowed and partially blinded for a brief time.

Check out Catalyst in action by watching her trailer here.

NEW MAP: BROKEN MOON

The Legends are dropping onto not only a Broken Moon, but a divided one. Explore the beauty and serenity of the Eternal Gardens and Bionomics, or venture to the moon’s dark side and visit marred, industrial locales like The Perpetual Core and Breaker Wharf. Grapple, climb, or use jump stations to access new Zip Rails and traverse the jagged terrain. Built for locals to quickly navigate the slopes and chasms of Cleo, they’re just the thing for Legends in a hurry.

Check out our full breakdown of the new Broken Moon Map in our dev blog here.

ECLIPSE SEASON MAP ROTATION

The following maps will be available for public matchmaking in the Battle Royale mode:

Broken Moon

Olympus

World’s Edge

GIFTING

Whether you’re introducing a new friend to Apex Legends or welcoming back an old one, you don’t just want to catch them up on the story. Share the freshest Apex style with other players via the new Gifting system, which allows you to purchase bundles and cosmetic items in the Store tab for your in-game friends.

You can read more about how gifting works in our blog and FAQ.

STICKERS

Stickers are a brand new cosmetic we’re introducing this season that lets players equip stickers to healing items! Whether you are regen-ing your shields or healing with a syringe you can now do it in style! All players will get the Shattered and Deathbox stickers for free when Eclipse launches. Players can also unlock 20 new Epic Stickers for a limited time from the Sticker Pack Series 001 available in the Special Stores Tab 11/1/22 – 11/22/22 only and not available in the general loot pool. Things you can apply stickers to:

Shield cells

Shield batteries

Syringes

Med kits

Phoenix kits

Learn more about how stickers work in our FAQ here.

FIRING RANGE: ALL LEGENDS UNLOCKED

Having trouble deciding on which Legend to unlock next? Want to try a few different tacticals and ultimates before pulling the trigger? Now you can! In the Firing Range, all Legends are unlocked, giving players the ability to test out Legends that they don’t own yet.

PATCH NOTES

Ranked

Entry Requirement: Level 10 → 20

BALANCE UPDATES

Crate Rotation

Mastiff returns to the floor

RE-45 enters the crate with Disruptor Rounds

Gold Weapon

R-301, Devotion LMG, 30-30 Repeater, EVA-8, Prowler Burst PDW

Anvil Receiver [R-301, Flatline]

Added to floor loot and crafting bundles

Double Tap Trigger [EVA-8, G7 Scout]

Rarity tier increased to legendary

Improved Recoil for burst fire Scout

Turbocharger [Devotion, HAVOC]

Damage reduced by 1 when equipped

Hammerpoint Rounds [Mozambique, P2020, RE-45]

Removed from floor loot and crafting bundles

Boosted Loader [Hemlok, Wingman]

Removed from floor loot and crafting bundles

Kinetic Feeder [Peacekeeper, TripleTake]

Removed from floor loot and crafting bundles

Crafting Rotation

M600 Spitfire enters the crafter

Peacekeeper enters the crafter

Havoc returns to the floor

P2020 returns to the floor

Rampage LMG

Begins charged on first-time pickup from the supply drop

Removed heat decay over time

Rampage & Sentinel

Can re-charge the Rampage and Sentinel before previous charge has expired

Mastiff

Ammo capacity increased from 4 to 5

Widened blast pattern

Damage per pellet reduced from 14 to 11

Projectile growth reduced

Reload can now be canceled with ADS

RE-45

Damage increased from 12 to 14

Disruptor Rounds increase damage against shields by 30%

L-Star

Reduced recoil at the beginning of the pattern

Stow animations adjusted to better match timings

Volt SMG

Reduced projectile speed

Increased projectile gravity

Triple Take

Rate of fire increased from 1.2 to 1.35

Choke charge time reduced from 1.1 to 0.75

R99

Increased blue magazine size from 24 to 25

Increased purple magazine size from 27 to 28

Peacekeeper

Projectile growth reduced

ALL BATTLE ROYALE MAPS

Ring 1 Preshrink Time increased from 60 seconds to 90 seconds.

QUALITY OF LIFE

Updated the UI tabbed navigation system and presentation.

Updates various menus to use the updated tabbed navigation system.

Ziplines can now be pinged from a distance.

Decreased the time required to pick up two teammates’ banners from their deathboxes by canceling the initial banner pickup animation when you grab a second banner.

BUG FIXES

[Storm Point] Fixed an issue where a zipline was missing in the building on North Pad.

Fixed bug where players could not ping Wraith’s Portal in her Town Takeover Fixed a bug where decimal numbers showed up on the Stats screen when they shouldn’t.

Fix for bug where Crypto’s “Biwon Blade” heirloom wouldn’t be visible while using a Survey Beacon. Fixed a bug during the tutorial where the first loot bin could become inaccessible if a player attempted to open it while standing between the bin and Bloodhound.

Fixed the bug where some players with custom controls couldn’t jump.

Fixed the bug where the timer would show the incorrect time for when the next Ranked Season will start.

Fix for cases where loot bins could crush a player to death if they got caught between the lid and a wall.

Fix for cases where players could get stuck inside the Replicator if they were knocked down while using it.

Fix for cases where players were unable to aim down sights until reloading is complete when done at certain times. Fixed bug where the User Location on the minimap wouldn’t update properly to show the direction the player is facing during the skydive sequence.

Fix for bug where the Legend Ability Ui would flicker when going into Legend select before the match starts.

Fix for Firing Dummies to take damage appropriately based on hit location.

DEV TEAM BETA TESTING: DIRECTX 12 ON PC

This season we are introducing an opt-in beta feature: Support for DirectX 12 on PC! To learn more about what it means for future improvements and how you can participate, check out our dev post here explaining more.

Source: Apex Legends