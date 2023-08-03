Amazon’s Online Advertising Business Sees Strong Growth

Amazon’s online advertising business is expanding as the digital ad market shows signs of improvement. In the second quarter, the company’s ad business generated $10.68 billion in sales, a 22% increase compared to the previous year. Overall, Amazon’s sales grew 11% to $134.4 billion in the same period. Analysts had projected sales of $10.4 billion for the advertising business in Q2.

According to Insider Intelligence, Amazon’s online advertising now represents about 7.3% of the global digital ad market, making it a lucrative venture for the company. However, Alphabet and Meta remain the leading players with 28.8% and 20.5% market share, respectively.

Over the past year, Amazon’s advertising business has been thriving while Meta’s core digital ad business has been declining. This shift can be attributed to Apple’s iOS privacy update, which limited the effectiveness of Meta’s online ad platform. Many retailers redirected their Facebook and Instagram ad budgets to Amazon in pursuit of better sales results.

Potential Recovery for Meta’s Online Advertising Business

Meta’s online advertising business may be on the mend as the digital ad market shows signs of recovery. In the second quarter, Meta reported an 11% year-over-year revenue growth to $32 billion, marking the second consecutive quarter of sales growth after three quarters of decline. Investors have regained confidence in Meta’s core business due to these positive results.

Alphabet also experienced sales growth, with a 7% year-over-year increase to $74.6 billion in Q2. Google’s advertising revenue rose 3.3% to $58.14 billion, and YouTube’s advertising unit saw a 4.5% increase to $7.7 billion. Pinterest reported a 6% year-over-year sales growth to $708 million, while Snap faced a 4% revenue drop to $1.11 billion in the second quarter.

Conclusion

The digital ad market is showing signs of improvement, benefiting companies like Amazon, Meta, Alphabet, Pinterest, and Snap. Amazon’s online advertising business continues to thrive, while Meta is experiencing a potential recovery. Alphabet and Meta remain the dominant players in the digital advertising industry. It will be interesting to see how these companies adapt to changing market dynamics and privacy regulations in the future.