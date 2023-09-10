Alibaba Group Announces Leadership Changes in Cloud Business
Alibaba Group announced on Sunday that changes are being made in the leadership of its cloud business.
Daniel Zhang, who had been serving as the chairman and chief executive officer of both the Alibaba Group and its cloud unit, will be stepping down from his position.
Eddie Wu will be taking over as the CEO of the Alibaba Group, while also assuming the responsibility of leading the cloud unit following Zhang’s departure.
