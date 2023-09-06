Drone manufacturer AeroVironment experienced a significant surge in its shares, rising over 25% on Wednesday following better-than-expected fiscal first-quarter results. This marks the company’s largest gain since January 2021 and brings its total gain for 2023 to 39%, the biggest one-year increase since 2020.

The Virginia-based company reported earnings of $1 per share on revenue of $152 million, surpassing analysts’ expectations of 26 cents per share on revenue of $129 million. As a result, Baird analyst Peter Arment upgraded AeroVironment’s stock to outperform and raised the price target to $128 per share from $95, indicating a potential upside of more than 34% from the previous day’s closing price.

One of the key factors driving the company’s performance is the adoption of AeroVironment’s Switchblade drone, which is expected to generate continued order flow, particularly for new variants. The recent decision by the Pentagon to equip Ukraine with 100 Switchblade drones following Russia’s invasion has further bolstered the outlook for AeroVironment.

The Switchblade drone, also known as a “kamikaze drone,” is a single-use weapon equipped with cameras, navigation systems, and guided explosives. It can be programmed to strike targets from a distance or loiter above a target until directed by an operator to attack. The Switchblade 300 variant is designed for small targets with a range of 10 miles and weighs just over 5 pounds, while the Switchblade 600 variant is intended to destroy tanks and armored vehicles, weighing slightly over 120 pounds with a range of over 40 miles. Compared to the cost of firing a Lockheed Martin Hellfire missile from General Atomics’ MQ-9 Reaper drone, the Switchblade 300 is estimated to be more cost-effective at $6,000.

Since the start of the conflict in Ukraine, the U.S. has allocated over $43.2 billion in support for the country, indicating significant opportunities for AeroVironment in the defense sector.