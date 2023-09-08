Asia and the rest of the world face significant challenges, and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) recognizes the need to collaborate with others to tackle these issues, according to its director general in an interview with .

Tomoyuki Kimura, speaking at the G20 Summit in New Delhi, emphasized that the region and the globe are grappling with immense problems, including climate change, the pandemic, and natural disasters.

In the aftermath of the Covid crisis, many countries have had to increase their borrowing. Kimura highlighted that this poses a limitation for countries seeking sustainable development and addressing climate change.

He stressed the importance of multilateral development banks taking bold action to confront these challenges and commended India’s leadership in advocating for multilateralism.

ADB, in line with its mission, aims to enhance its lending capacity to support countries in achieving their climate goals. However, Kimura underscored the need for additional efforts to mobilize funds from the private sector.