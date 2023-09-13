China’s Aging Population Issue Requires More Than Increased Childbirths, Says Expert
Introduction
China is facing an aging population problem that cannot be solved solely by increasing childbirths, according to Du Peng, vice principal of Renmin University of China.
Regardless of the number of children born in China, the population of individuals aged 60 and above is projected to double to over 500 million by 2050, Du informed reporters during a recent talk.
To mitigate the economic impact of this demographic shift, Du suggests taking proactive measures such as raising the retirement age, enhancing insurance coverage, and increasing retirees’ social participation.
Du, who is the director of the university’s Institute of Gerontology and a member of the expert committee for China’s Ministry of Civil Affairs, emphasizes the need for immediate action.
The decline in China’s population growth due to decreasing births and longer lifespans, combined with high education and housing costs in urban areas, has discouraged households from having children.
Aging Population Issues Worldwide
China is not the only country grappling with the challenges posed by an aging population. Many nations face similar issues, where a shrinking younger workforce must support a larger proportion of elderly individuals.
Du mentions that he closely monitors how other countries, particularly Ireland and France, are addressing their aging population concerns. Additionally, China is engaging in communication with scholars from South Korea and Japan to exchange insights on this matter.
Du reveals that it was only in 2018, during a visit to Singapore, that he was first asked about China’s approach to managing its aging population.
Notably, China’s aging population situation is unique as a significant portion of its elderly population resides in rural areas rather than cities.
Conclusion
