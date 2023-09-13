China is facing an aging population problem that cannot be solved solely by increasing childbirths, according to Du Peng, vice principal of Renmin University of China.

Regardless of the number of children born in China, the population of individuals aged 60 and above is projected to double to over 500 million by 2050, Du informed reporters during a recent talk.

To mitigate the economic impact of this demographic shift, Du suggests taking proactive measures such as raising the retirement age, enhancing insurance coverage, and increasing retirees’ social participation.

Du, who is the director of the university’s Institute of Gerontology and a member of the expert committee for China’s Ministry of Civil Affairs, emphasizes the need for immediate action.

The decline in China’s population growth due to decreasing births and longer lifespans, combined with high education and housing costs in urban areas, has discouraged households from having children.