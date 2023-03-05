The first season of Chapter Four of Fortnite will end the following week. There are already great hopes for the game’s second season thanks to many significant leaks. Now that many well-known leakers have confirmed it, players will have something extra to look forward to when the second season launches.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard about a mode like this coming to Fortnite. Since at least June 2022, rumors have circulated about the first-person perspective capabilities. It might be a feature that completely changes the game. We already know how it will operate thanks to a bug circulated at the beginning of February.

Recently, we reported on fresh leaks of upcoming Chapter Four collaborations, including a big Attack on Titan crossover event. To commemorate the release of the Resident Evil 4 Remake, there is reportedly allegedly a Resident Evil crossover in the works.

HYPEX and ShiinaBR, two of the most well-known leakers in the Fortnite community, claimed on Twitter to have acquired insider information that effectively confirmed the upcoming release of Fortnite’s first-person mode.

Fortnite's First Person mode is finally coming in NEXT SEASON 🔥 The same reliable source confirmed it to me & @ShiinaBR, and now @GMatrixGames & @iFireMonkey got confirmation from their side too. pic.twitter.com/SASj2E6TRS — HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 4, 2023

Because according to HYPEX, “the majority of the content this source (has) seen was in third-person perspective,” this appears to be an optional setting that customers can switch on at the touch of a button. On Zero Build, it will go more smoothly. We are aware of the precise appearance of the bug on-screen because it was exploited earlier in February.

Yet, it’s expected to be a complete nightmare employing a first-person perspective in a build-based mode. Until first-person refers exclusively to using a weapon’s sights to aim, that is.

If these leaks are confirmed in a few days, will you play Fortnite in first person?