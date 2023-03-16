A clever YouTuber constructs what is likely the world’s largest Nintendo 3DS, replete with some of the portable gaming system’s unique capabilities, and uploads the video to YouTube.

A YouTuber has constructed what he claims to be the largest 3DS in the world, which includes nearly all of the console’s special capabilities. Even though the 3DS has been officially phased out of production for several years, it maintains a devoted following because of its extensive catalog of games and cherished aesthetic.

The 3DS was released in 2011 when the popularity of 3D viewing technology was at an all-time high, and gaming was not an exception to this trend. The Nintendo Virtual Boy, the PlayStation 3, and even the GameCube, which at one point in time was meant to include a 3D LCD screen that could be attached to the system, all feature some form of integrated or detachable 3D technology. This technology was integrated deeply into the core of the 3DS system. Some games for the Nintendo 3DS, such as Super Mario 3D Land, Mario Kart 7, and The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds, stood out excellently using the 3D display by producing eye-catching visuals with an abundance of depth.

When working on his most recent project, a YouTuber named BigRig Creates kept the appeal of 3D in mind. He is responsible for constructing the world’s largest Nintendo 3DS console, which includes all of the standard capabilities of the handheld console, including microphone support, cameras, motion controls, and a separate touchscreen. He built the system using a touchscreen table with a McDonald’s logo that he had previously adapted to construct a huge Nintendo DS device. He recently had a clamshell-style 3D TV attached to it, so now he has that. It is constructed in a manner comparable to that of the world’s largest laptop, which YouTubers Evan and Katelyn created. BigRig Creates published a video on the building process, which involved locating an appropriate 3D display, creating accurate controllers, and customizing the system’s distinctive features to be compatible with the Citra 3DS emulator.

Although the layout of BigRig Creates’ huge 3DS is reasonably faithful to that of the original 3DS, it does feature many enhancements that make it more functional, the most notable of which are various input choices. The huge controls of the system may be used without any problems. Nonetheless, BigRig Creates modified a Steam Deck app to operate as a standalone controller in addition to a touchscreen, much as an additional 3DS emulator for Steam Deck developed by a different fan over the previous year. BigRig Creates brought his movie to a close by putting the Nintendo 3DS through its paces by playing many games, including Super Smash Bros. for Nintendo 3DS, Animal Crossing: New Leaf, and Pokemon X, all of which performed admirably.

Following the retirement of the very successful Nintendo DS console in the early 2010s, Nintendo’s most notable commercial success was with the release of the 3DS. Many Nintendo fans are still attached to their 3DS consoles, even though most gamers have moved on to the Nintendo Switch. This is especially prevalent today because many 3DS consoles are getting older and more susceptible to malfunctions due to hardware failures or accidents, such as the 3DS XL that got stuck in a recliner. Although not everyone can create their huge 3DS, the popularity of 3DS is still growing even though it has been out for a while.