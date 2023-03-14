Fans have been excitedly awaiting the release of Resident Evil 4 Remake, scheduled on March 24; however, a significant amount of its content has already been discovered online. A significant amount of information is available online, such as gamers broadcasting the tale or people uploading video snippets of boss fights to video-sharing websites. A list of the achievements for the Resident Evil 4 Remake has been discovered, or at least a portion of one.

It is believed that the same person uploading gameplay footage to the internet a few days ago is the source of this list. Strangely, this person attempted to turn his leaks into a racket by soliciting contributions and urging him to publish additional films. This is a clear indication that this user is not to be trusted. Following the publication of the content, the profile in question has been taken down.

Achievement Hunter?

There is a comprehensive list of achievements available for “collections” to sink their “zombie” (that’s a pun on the word “remake”) teeth into in Resident Evil 4 Remake. Below is the complete list that was discovered to have been compromised on Reddit:

ADVERTISEMENT

Remember that this list was taken from a source that has since been removed from its operational platform. With that in mind, you should proceed with caution.

Obtain All Trophies

Parry and Enemy With The Knife

Upgrade a Weapon

Get the exclusive Upgrade for a weapon.

Rescue Ashley While She’s Being Carried away by an enemy

Destroy A Clockwork Castellan

Defeat Del Lago

Defeat Bitores Mendes

Defeat the Verdugo

Defeat Ramon Salazar

Defeat Jack Krauser

Defeat Osmund Saddler

With a single flashbang grenade, defeat three adversaries.

Kill a Garrador with only a knife.

One bullet will kill two parasites within a regenerator.

Put a bomb in Ramon Salazar’s mouth.

Defeat a Zealot by using a cannon.

Get it through the two minecart sections of the tunnel underground without getting hurt.

Without the lift stopping once, climb to the top of the clock tower.

On the water scooter, get away without being hurt.

Sell One Treasure For At Least One Million Ptas.

Collect every treasure listed on the village treasure map in a single game.

Collect every treasure listed on the castle treasure map in a single game.

Collect every treasure listed on the island treasure map in a single game.

Obtain All Weapons

Put an end to all ClockWork Castellans.

Finish the main narrative on Standard Mode or Higher.

With an S+ Rank, complete the main plot on Standard Mode.

Finish the main narrative on Hardcore Mode or higher.

Get an S+ Rank in Hardcore Mode and complete the main plot.

Finish the main narrative in Professional Mode.

Finish the main narrative in 8 hours.

Without utilizing a recovery item, complete the main plot.

Finish the main narrative without relying solely on knives and pistols.

Finish the main narrative. Without ever speaking to the vendor

Play through a game at the range.

Finish all games at the shooting range with an S rank.

At the shooting range, shoot through and obliterate five targets with a single shot.

There are still some undiscovered accomplishments to be found. It’s unknown if hidden accomplishments would appear after completing specific objectives in the game because, as stated in comments on the Reddit thread, the leaker had yet to reach those areas.

For instance, considering that no achievements mention the U3 combat, there was a concern that it might have been removed from the game. Nevertheless, it was clarified that the streamer had yet to reach that particular scrap and that since El Gigante (and some other bosses) aren’t eligible for milestones, there isn’t any incentive to take on U3.

On March 24, the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms will receive the Resident Evil 4 Remake.