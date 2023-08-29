Overview

3M, a multinational conglomerate, has agreed to pay $6.01 billion to settle nearly 260,000 lawsuits filed by current and former U.S. military service members who claim to have suffered hearing loss due to the use of the company’s earplugs. The settlement, which is one of the largest mass tort litigations in U.S. history, will be paid out over the next five years.

Background

Earlier this year, 3M attempted to move the lawsuits into bankruptcy court in an effort to limit its liability. However, this attempt was unsuccessful. Analysts had estimated the company’s potential liability to be as high as $10 billion. The news of the settlement caused a 5% increase in 3M’s shares.

Details of the Lawsuits

The lawsuits claim that the Combat Arms earplugs, manufactured by Aearo Technologies and acquired by 3M in 2008, had design flaws and that the company concealed these flaws, manipulated test results, and failed to provide proper instructions for their use. The earplugs were used by the U.S. military from 2003 to 2015, including in combat zones like Afghanistan and Iraq.

Legal Proceedings

The earplug lawsuits were consolidated before U.S. District Judge M. Casey Rodgers in Pensacola, Florida federal court in 2019. Out of the 16 cases that went to trial, 3M lost 10, resulting in a total of $265 million awarded to 13 plaintiffs. Aearo filed for bankruptcy in July 2022, and 3M pledged $1 billion to cover its liabilities related to the earplug lawsuits. However, a bankruptcy judge dismissed the bankruptcy in June, deeming Aearo not financially distressed enough.

Other Legal Challenges and Controversies

Just two months prior to this settlement, 3M announced a tentative $10.3 billion deal with various U.S. public water systems to resolve claims of water pollution caused by per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), commonly known as “forever chemicals.” However, the agreement is facing opposition from 22 U.S. states and territories who argue that it does not hold 3M adequately accountable for the pollution.