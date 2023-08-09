The Rise of the Cadillac Escalade IQ Twenty-five years after the launch of the Cadillac Escalade, General Motors is introducing an all-electric version of the luxury SUV. The 2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ boasts more power, a range of 450 miles, and a 55-inch LED dashboard screen. GM President Mark Reuss emphasized the significance of Cadillac in their global portfolio and expressed excitement about the rise of the brand. The electric Escalade is expected to hit showrooms in late summer next year, starting at around $130,000. While this price is higher than its traditional counterparts, it is lower than the limited-edition performance model that was released last year.

Escalade IQ: GM’s First All-Electric Cadillac The Escalade IQ is GM’s first traditional Cadillac model to be released as an electric vehicle (EV). It will eventually replace the current gas and diesel-powered Escalades. Cadillac plans to introduce two more all-electric vehicles by the end of the year. The success of the Escalade IQ is crucial in demonstrating GM’s ability to produce profitable EVs and achieve their goal of generating $90 billion in annual revenue from EVs by 2030.

Cadillac’s EV Future Cadillac aims to exclusively sell all-electric vehicles by 2030, becoming GM’s luxury EV brand. The automaker hopes to replicate the Escalade’s high profit margins with their EV models, which have been estimated at over 30%. However, GM President Mark Reuss emphasized that customer demand will ultimately determine the timeline for transitioning to EV-only production.

American Luxury Redefined

The Escalade IQ features a sleeker, more aerodynamic exterior design compared to its gas and diesel-powered counterparts. It retains the iconic presence of the Escalade while incorporating elements of Cadillac’s current EV lineup. The interior is plush and spacious, with large wheels and an illuminated grill adding to its bold American luxury aesthetic.

The Escalade IQ may appear smaller due to its smoother exterior and increased wheel size, but it offers more interior space than the standard Escalade. It features a spacious front trunk, or “frunk,” offering 12 cubic feet of cargo room.

Power and Charging Efficiency

The Escalade IQ delivers up to 750 horsepower and 785 pound-feet of torque in its performance mode. Its 24-module battery provides over 200 kilowatt-hours of energy and can be charged up to 100 miles in just 10 minutes using an 800-volt DC fast charger.