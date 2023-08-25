Ys X: Nordics – Naval and Character Growth Systems
Asian publisher Clouded Leopard Entertainment has released a new trailer for Ys X: Nordics introducing the game’s naval and character growth systems.
The video goes over the following elements:
The Sandras
- Battle at Sea – Use cannonballs to keep the Sandras free from invading Greegers!
- Naval Boarding – Battles begin as soon as you board an enemy ship. Triumph and get rare items from their treasure chests!
- Trade with Merchant Vessels – Exchange rare items for gold and materials with merchant ships sailing in Obelia Bay.
Growth
- Trunk – Accumulate EXP and automatically raise a predetermined status as you level up.
- Branch – Choose which status increases and which skills to acquire using skill points.
Ys X: Nordics is due out for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Switch on September 28 in Japan and Asia. Read more about the game here.
Systems Introduction Trailer
English
Korean
Traditional Chinese