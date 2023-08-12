Action Introduction Trailer
English
Korean
Traditional Chinese
Asian publisher Clouded Leopard Entertainment has released a new trailer for Ys X: Nordics introducing the game’s Cross Action and Mana Actions.
The video goes over the following elements:
Cross Action
- Solo Mode – Control either Adol or Karja during battle. Automatically evade while using dash moves to keep your enemies guessing!
- Dual Mode – Control both Adol and Karja at the same time! Use Just Guard and Revenge to gain the upper hand in battle.
Mana Action
- Highlight Attack – Occurs when you automatically evade or use Just Guard against a specific enemy. Attacks with a flashy effect.
- String – Swing on Mana Strings to reach faraway places! You can also move objects and flip switches in dungeons.
- Ride – Glide across the ground on your Grimble Board. Cross perilous terrain at exhilarating speeds!
- Burst – Charge and release bursts of Mana energy. Switch between Flame and Ice attacks depending on the target!
Ys X: Nordics is due out for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Switch on September 28 in Japan and Asia. Read more about the game here, here, here, here, here, and here.
