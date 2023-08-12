Asian publisher Clouded Leopard Entertainment has released a new trailer for Ys X: Nordics introducing the game’s Cross Action and Mana Actions.

The video goes over the following elements:

Cross Action Solo Mode – Control either Adol or Karja during battle. Automatically evade while using dash moves to keep your enemies guessing!

– Control either Adol or Karja during battle. Automatically evade while using dash moves to keep your enemies guessing! Dual Mode – Control both Adol and Karja at the same time! Use Just Guard and Revenge to gain the upper hand in battle. Mana Action Highlight Attack – Occurs when you automatically evade or use Just Guard against a specific enemy. Attacks with a flashy effect.

– Occurs when you automatically evade or use Just Guard against a specific enemy. Attacks with a flashy effect. String – Swing on Mana Strings to reach faraway places! You can also move objects and flip switches in dungeons.

– Swing on Mana Strings to reach faraway places! You can also move objects and flip switches in dungeons. Ride – Glide across the ground on your Grimble Board. Cross perilous terrain at exhilarating speeds!

– Glide across the ground on your Grimble Board. Cross perilous terrain at exhilarating speeds! Burst – Charge and release bursts of Mana energy. Switch between Flame and Ice attacks depending on the target!

Ys X: Nordics is due out for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Switch on September 28 in Japan and Asia.