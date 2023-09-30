xScreen for Xbox Series S: The Officially Licensed Microsoft Accessory

xScreen for Xbox Series S is now an officially licensed Microsoft accessory. The incredible achievement was announced by UPspec Gaming itself, which completed the Kickstarter campaign in 2021 and began production of the device.

For those who don’t know or don’t remember, the xScreen is a portable monitor that can be connected directly to the Xbox Series S, turning it into a standalone console of sorts. A brilliant idea in its own way, with an 11.6-inch display, 1080p Full HD resolution and no inconvenient wires.

We’re excited to announce that UPspec Gaming is now officially part of the Designed for Xbox program and that xScreen for Xbox Series S is our first licensed product! Thank you to everyone at Xbox for your support in bringing us to this amazing milestone.

For the future, we know for sure that a black version of xScreen is in development to adapt to the new Xbox Series S in this color.

