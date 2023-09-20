Xbox’s Starfield Surpasses 10 Million Players

Xbox has recently announced that Starfield, the highly anticipated game, has reached a remarkable milestone of 10 million players since its release. This achievement marks the largest launch ever for Bethesda, the game’s developer.

Exciting Announcement via Twitter

The news was shared through the official RPG Twitter account (X) with a message filled with enthusiasm and happiness, celebrating this significant milestone:

Thanks to over 10 million Starfield explorers for the biggest launch in Bethesda history.

Rapid Increase in Player Base

It is astounding to note that Starfield accomplished the impressive feat of surpassing 10 million players just a few days after it was announced that the game had surpassed 6 million players worldwide on September 8, 2023.

This data demonstrates that Starfield managed to attract an additional 4 million users in just around 12 days. It proves that the new Xbox exclusive continues to captivate and engage new players, despite the game being in the Early Access release since September 1, 2023, with the standard version launching on September 6, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inclusion of All Copies Sold

It is important to clarify that Microsoft’s announcement of 10 million players includes both digital and physical copies of the game sold for the Xbox Series. This means that players have various options to immerse themselves in this exciting new space adventure.

Engaging Twitter Announcement