Xbox’s Master Chief Coming to PlayStation in Rainbow Six Siege

Good news for PlayStation players! Master Chief, Xbox’s iconic mascot, will soon be making an appearance on PlayStation through the popular game Rainbow Six Siege.

A recent tweet from user Klobrille on Twitter reveals the Sledge Elite Skin, featuring Master Chief in his renowned military green Spartan armor.

Although Master Chief recently appeared in Fortnite on PlayStation, it’s exciting to see him in a different game this time. It’s worth noting that other prominent PlayStation characters like Kratos, Aloy, and Nathan Drake can also be found in Fortnite.

While it’s possible that Microsoft may have negotiated for the Chief skin to only be available for PC and Xbox players, considering the previous Fortnite collaboration, it seems unlikely.

With Master Chief’s arrival, it raises the question of whether we can expect other shooter-related PlayStation characters to join Rainbow Six Siege. Will a Chimera from Resistance or one of Killzone’s Helghast make an appearance? Maybe it’ll be The Last of Us’s Joel, strategically peeking around a corner for an intense 1v1 victory at the end of a round.

Source: Klobrille on Twitter