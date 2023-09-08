Tokyo Game Show: Xbox to Hold Digital Presentation

The highly anticipated Tokyo Game Show is set to take place later this month, and Xbox has exciting plans for the event. Xbox will be hosting a digital presentation, which will be livestreamed on September 21st. The focus of the livestream will primarily be on the progress of Xbox and Bethesda, but there will also be plenty of news from Japanese and Asian developers. One of the highlights of the presentation will be the unveiling of the next wave of games coming to Game Pass.

Game Pass Continues to Expand its Catalog

Game Pass subscribers have been enjoying an impressive lineup of games, with titles like Starfield, Sea of Stars, and The Texas Chain Saw Massacre already available on the service. Looking ahead to 2023, there will be even more high-end games added to the catalog. Starting from next month, all subscribers will have the opportunity to experience the thrill of Forza Motorsport. However, Microsoft still has some surprises in store, and fans can expect more exciting announcements during the Xbox digital stream.

Xbox Aims to Connect with Japanese Gamers

In an effort to establish a stronger presence among Japanese gamers, Xbox is using the Tokyo Game Show as an opportunity to gain their trust. One way they plan to do this is by announcing a new collaboration with Japanese indie development studios. Additionally, Xbox is working to improve their relationship with Square Enix. Following the announcement of the release of Final Fantasy 14, Xbox head Phil Spencer clarified that it is not feasible to expect games like Final Fantasy 7 to be launched on Microsoft’s consoles without the cooperation of Square Enix. Xbox is taking a patient approach and is not pressuring the publisher. Fans can look forward to potential news from Tango Gameworks, the team behind the popular game Hi-Fi Rush, which appeared on Game Pass without prior notice.

The Future of Xbox: Exciting Reveals Await

As the Tokyo Game Show draws near, speculation about Xbox’s future plans continues to mount. Fans are eagerly anticipating the event to discover what surprises Xbox has in store for them. Only time will tell, and we will have to wait for the event itself to uncover all the exciting announcements and reveals.