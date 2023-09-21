Xbox Series S: A High-selling Console with Widespread Appeal

When it comes to console sales, the Xbox Series S is proving to be a frontrunner, surpassing its counterpart, the Xbox Series. Since its launch, the market position of the Xbox Series S has been a subject of debate, but it seems to have established a strong presence. Despite being an entry-level console, the Xbox Series S offers the same gaming experience as its more high-end counterpart, with only minor compromises on the technical front. As a result, it has become a popular choice among diverse groups of users.

Impressive Sales Figures

According to recent data from April 2022, a noteworthy 75% of consoles sold belong to the Xbox Series S. Although this information may have changed since then, it speaks volumes about the console’s dominance.

Appeal among Newcomers to Xbox

The Xbox Series S has consistently attracted those who are transitioning from other gaming platforms like PlayStation or Nintendo and want to explore the Xbox world. Its affordable price point, coupled with minimal technical sacrifices (which may not significantly impact most players), make the Xbox Series S an ideal choice for Microsoft’s target audience.