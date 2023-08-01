Xbox is Working On Creating What it Calls its “Biggest Booths Ever” at Gamescom

According to a story published on the Xbox News Wire earlier this month, Xbox is preparing to have one of the largest booths Gamescom has ever seen this year. The team is going “all out” this year for the yearly event, and it appears that this isn’t just marketing rhetoric either.

It is said that some of the playable games will include the highly anticipated Forza Motorsport, as well as STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl and Towerborne from G.S.C. Game World. Because guests will be able to play these games, we may anticipate hearing additional information regarding each game as the event progresses. One of the most likely places for such revelations is during Gamescom’s Opening Night Live, which promises to showcase “numerous world premieres and exciting announcements.”

Hearing that S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, in particular, will be playable is a welcome sign since the studio has encountered many setbacks with the game’s production ever since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The news is a relief to those who have been following the game’s progress. The studio relocated many game creators to Prague as a direct result of the invasion. The firm’s game is also believed to have been targeted by Russian hackers. The development firm disclosed in June that it had been the victim of a hacking attempt, which led to the publication of numerous game-related materials online.

The development team issued the following statement: “As of right now, we would like to kindly ask stalkers and those who want to join the Zone in the future not to look at or share any leaked materials from the game.” Even if these items are only utilized for testing purposes and are not ready for release, the experience of exploring the Zone by oneself may be ruined by leaks caused by these materials.

Relax because you can be sure that our staff is committed to providing you with an unforgettable gaming experience. The game S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is the one to which we give all of our attention and passion. Despite the problem, we will work hard to ensure the game meets your expectations.

The dates August 23rd through August 27th have been set for the Gamescom 2023 convention.

