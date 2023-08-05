Publisher Xbox Game Studios and developer Iron Galaxy Announce 10th Anniversary Update for Killer Instinct
Due out later in 2023, the update for the 2013-released game Killer Instinct will include:
- Balance adjustments
- Improved matchmakings
- 4K support for Xbox Series consoles
More information will be announced at a later date.
Killer Instinct is available for Xbox One and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store.
