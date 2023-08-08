Publisher and Developer Announce Delay for WrestleQuest

Publisher Skybound Games and developer Mega Cat Studios have announced that the release date for their upcoming wrestling RPG, WrestleQuest, has been delayed. The game was originally scheduled to release on August 8 but will now launch on August 22. WrestleQuest will be available on various platforms including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC via Steam, and iOS and Android via Netflix.

According to Mega Cat Studios, the delay is due to an issue discovered during final checks. It was found that players could potentially lose their save game progress when playing WrestleQuest on multiple devices. In order to ensure a smooth and enjoyable experience for players, the developers decided to make the necessary fixes before releasing the game.