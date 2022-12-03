A new update has been released for WRC Generations Update 1.03 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. WRC Generations Update 1.03 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
Leagues
Fixed an issue where the timing was set to 00’00” when the player was DNF.
In Amateur Leagues, players that didn’t participate are not displayed anymore.
Point attribution system as been changed for daily and weekly challenges.
Allowed users to display the rankings for previous weeks.
Optimized tooltips.
Fixed the display of some groups being wrong.
For Weekly Challenges, Car Setup and Tyre Choice are now taken into account for the whole rally instead of the first special only.
Added tooltips in Car Setup.
Clubs
Added saving the car deformation depending on collisions.
Fixed saving the car deformation after a DNF.
The car deformation save is now online.
Fixed an issue occuring when using a custom livery in a realistic rally. The fix implies that it is no longer possible to use custom liveries in this mode.
For rallies, Car Setup and Tyre Choice are now taken into account for the whole rally instead of the first special only.
Added tooltips in Car Setup.
Cars & Physics
Fixed a throttle issue where it was only effective when pressed at near maximum.
Fixed an issue where it was possible to accelerate even with the clutch engaged when using a peripheral.
Fixed an issue where the car was going backwards after pressing the throttle briefly.
Fixed several issues linked to the Car Setup and restrictions depending on the type of car.
Fixed some car setup modifications being incompatible with semi-auto, virtually changing to manual.
Fixed an animation problem when using a steering wheel peripheral.
Optimized using rain tyres on wet roads, they should now give more of an advantage compared to dry tyres.
Fixed the display of a Licensing Rallye sticker on custom liveries of the Yaris WRC.
Environments
Fixed the presence of an invisible obstacle in Turkey SSS Marmaris.
Fixed several collision & respawn problems on multiple stages.
UI
Fixed an issue when navigating in the camera choice interface.
Optimised the display of DLC liveries and stickers, by adding DLC icon on content tiles in: Livery Catalog, vitrine-showroom, stickers editing list, stickers catalog.
Audio
Fixed an issue when choosing the female co-pilot voice in Career and other modes, now the global setting in the Game Settings menu will be used instead.
Fixed a sound issue on Audi Quattro and Skode Fabia.
Other minor interface and environment sound fixes.
PC Only
Fixed an FFB issue when disconnecting and reconnecting the Fanatec GT DD Pro.
Added information linked to RT and LT buttons for Logitech Pro wheel.
Fixed some Nvidia DLSS option interdependencies.
Fixed crash when changing Thrustmaster API setting.
PS4|5 only
Fixed users with system language set to Japanese not being able to create a new team or save a new livery.
Game Credits updated
Fixed the wrong car displayed in Catalog vitrine-showroom if the user doesn’t have the DLC
Fixed an issue related to waiting for terrain loading when we start a custom race
Fix rendering mode not applying when we change it (requiring a game restart)
Solo league hub ranking display fixed
Fixed a penalty issue on starting race too early after countdown
Fixed possible default textures on drivercards
Fixed an issue with slider options related to pad vibration
Compute number of players/teams going down in leagues
Fixed Teams league history period number
Fix sponsors objectives won’t trigger anymore in shakedowns
Prevent crash in PaceNoteManager when trying to go to next pacenote
Fixed female audio pacenotes during onboarding tuto
Mute all meaningless sounds during the loading
Source:WRC Generations