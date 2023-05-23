A new update has been released for Wolcen Lords of Mayhem Update 1.10 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below.Wolcen Lords of Mayhem Update 1.10 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
Gameplay Changes:
- Infinity Difficulty has had its scaling adjusted, and now has a more pronounced difficulty curve.
- Because of this adjusted scaling, far fewer skulls need to be spent to reach higher difficulty levels.
- Successful Operations on Infinity Difficulty now reward the same amount of skulls spent to launch the operation, rather than double.
- As before, spending Skulls and completing an Operation on a higher Skull spend for the first time will award some player power. Successful Operations below 100 skulls will award one-time bonuses of 5 Attribute points for every Skull spent, and 1 Gate of Fates point for every 5 skulls.
- After the first 100 skulls, successful Operations will grant 1 Attribute point for every 2 Skulls spent, and 1 Gate of Fates point for every 50 Skulls spent.
- These rewards are capped at 1000 Attribute points and 40 Gate of Fates points.
- Records for previously attained “Highest Completed” Skulls have been adjusted in-line with the new scaling and Skull spend, but will be adjusted no higher than 100. For example: a record of 573 Skulls turns into 57, while 80,000 Skulls turns into 100. Any missing bonus Attribute and Gate of Fates points will be awarded accordingly.
- The amount of Skulls previously earned by players remains untouched. Skulls for the Skull Throne.
Bug Fixes:
- We have given Demetra a stern lecture about withholding services from her customers. Players can once again level up and duplicate skills.
- Fixed an issue where the level 30 version of Imbued Veiled Eclipse could not be obtained.
- Cleaned up the gamepad input prompt bar in the Skills and Modifiers Screen.
- Fixed various instances of “Undefined” being show in the Character Sheet in some languages.
- Resolved a navmesh issue in the Necropolis area of the campaign.
- Fixed an issue where the HP values in enemy health bars would break at certain thresholds.
Console Only:
- Fixed an issue which prevented projectile VFX for the lightning variant of Livor Mortis from displaying.
- Fixed an issue which prevented some of Artic Spear’s VFX from displaying.
- Fixed an issue which caused the player character to turn into a hideous squiggle monster if the player reconnected their gamepad whilst the Cosmetics Menu was open.
- Resolved instances of placeholder icons for one of the deluxe edition armour sets.
Source:Wolcen Lords of Mayhem
