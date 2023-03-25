A new update has been released for MX vs ATV Legends Update 1.20 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. MX vs ATV Legends Update 1.20 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.

Resolved a UI softlock when accepting rewards from a completed Restock: Havar project in Champion of Stormfall mode.

Fixed an issue in the conversion system which would leave some characters stuck at the end of Chapter III with no objective.

Resolved an issue where Ahriman would drop too much loot (or none at all) depending on the game mode.

Fixed an issue where bosses on the 2nd level of Expedition Operations would become incredibly shy and fail to spawn.

Achievements for beating Ahriman and completing Act 4 should now be achievable.

[Spoilers!] Fixed an issue where Heimlock and Valaria would have doppelgangers present at the end of the Ahriman fight.

Fixed an issue where the player character would briefly appear in T-pose before the Wrath of Sarisel score screen.

Fixed a particular voice line of Valaria’s where she would mistakenly misgender the Ascended if they are female.

Fixed an instance of missing lip-sync for Ilthain.

Fixed a VFX issue with Iosonic Rain where the two pistols could become offset depending on the player’s weapon types.

Fixed offset VFX for the unique item “Canalised Staff”.

Improved looting behaviour on Gamepad when trying to pick out a particular item from large stacks of dropped items.

Fixed the “stretching” effect on certain elements in the War Table UI.

Fixed an SFX issue associated with Skeleton Cultists.