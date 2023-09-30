A new update has been released for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Update 1.18. You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below.Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Update 1.18 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
All Platforms
Major Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug preventing 4★+ melee weapons within the storehouse from being assigned additional Martial Arts techniques.
- After the update has been applied, the game will make another attempt at randomly assigning Martial Arts techniques to any melee weapons with unoccupied Martial Arts slots.
Source: Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty