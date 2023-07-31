Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty 2023 Roadmap
August
- Boss Rush Part 2
- Balance adjustments
- Feature improvements
September
- Paid DLC Vol 2. Conquerer of Jiangdong:
- New weapon type
- New story
- New difficulty level
- New enemies
- New Divine Beast
- Lies of P Collaboration
- New Wizardry Spell
- Major balance adjustments
October
- Free update:
- Balance adjustments
- Feature improvements
November
- Nioh Collaboration
- Balance adjustments
- Feature improvements
December
- Paid DLC Vol. 3 Upheaval in Jingxiang:
- New Wizardry Spell
- Balance adjustments
About Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty
Team NINJA has shared details on its Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty 2023 roadmap, which includes exciting additions such as Boss Rush Part 2, a collaboration with Lies of P, major balance adjustments, and more.
In August, players can expect the release of Boss Rush Part 2, along with balance adjustments and feature improvements. September brings the highly anticipated Paid DLC Vol 2. Conquerer of Jiangdong, introducing a new weapon type, new story, new difficulty level, new enemies, new Divine Beast, and other exciting content. Additionally, there will be a collaboration with Lies of P, a new Wizardry Spell, and major balance adjustments.
October will feature a free update, offering more balance adjustments and feature improvements. In November, players will have the opportunity to experience a Nioh collaboration, along with further balance adjustments and feature improvements. Finally, December will bring the release of Paid DLC Vol. 3 Upheaval in Jingxiang, which includes a new Wizardry Spell and more balance adjustments.
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty was released in March 2023 for PS5, PS4, PC, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. Check out our full review here.