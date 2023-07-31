About Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Team NINJA has shared details on its Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty 2023 roadmap, which includes exciting additions such as Boss Rush Part 2, a collaboration with Lies of P, major balance adjustments, and more.

In August, players can expect the release of Boss Rush Part 2, along with balance adjustments and feature improvements. September brings the highly anticipated Paid DLC Vol 2. Conquerer of Jiangdong, introducing a new weapon type, new story, new difficulty level, new enemies, new Divine Beast, and other exciting content. Additionally, there will be a collaboration with Lies of P, a new Wizardry Spell, and major balance adjustments.

October will feature a free update, offering more balance adjustments and feature improvements. In November, players will have the opportunity to experience a Nioh collaboration, along with further balance adjustments and feature improvements. Finally, December will bring the release of Paid DLC Vol. 3 Upheaval in Jingxiang, which includes a new Wizardry Spell and more balance adjustments.