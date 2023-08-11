Wipeout: A Classic PlayStation Game

Wipeout is considered one of the most iconic PlayStation games that played a crucial role in the platform’s success. However, despite its significance, there hasn’t been a proper PS5 version of Wipeout, and Sony has shown little interest in the franchise for quite some time.

Fortunately, fans of the series can still enjoy it thanks to a fan-made port. Now you can actually play Wipeout in your web browser by following this link.

This incredible achievement is all thanks to the efforts of Dominic Szablewski. With just a few clicks, a web browser, and a keyboard, you can relive the Wipeout experience on the original PlayStation.

Szablewski’s web browser version of Wipeout was no easy task. In his fascinating blog post, he describes the immense effort he put into rewriting the game and overcoming various challenges along the way.

Although the port is not flawless and still has some bugs to iron out, Szablewski encourages anyone who can help to visit the Github page and contribute. Despite its imperfections, being able to dive into a race in your web browser is still loads of fun.

Interestingly, Sony hasn’t taken any legal action to shut down this project, which puzzles many readers. The reasons behind Sony’s tolerance are unknown. From Szablewski’s perspective, he believes that Sony has two options: either let the fan-made project be or officially release a remastered version of Wipeout. He even expresses his willingness to assist Sony if they choose the latter.

Source: VGC