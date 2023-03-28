A new update has been released for Wild Hearts Update 1.011 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. Wild Hearts Update 1.011 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
Improvements, Other Adjustments
- Improved CPU performance, especially for AMD processors.
- Added connections for reinforcement between the following combinations of weapons.
- Karakuri Katana
- Nature’s Flashblade and Blade of Nature’s Splendor 5
- Apex Blade: Kemonobane and Wrack Blade: Rashōmon
- Nodachi
- Nature’s Twinedge and Nodachi of Nature’s Splendor 5
- Apex Nodachi: Kemono Carver and Wrack Nodachi: Rashōmon
- Bow
- Nature’s Piercing and Bow of Nature’s Splendor 5
- Apex Bow: Kemono Hunter and Wrack Bow: Rashōmon
- Bladed Wagasa
- Nature’s Twists and Bladed Wagasa of Nature’s Splendor 5
- Apex Bladed Wagasa: Kemono’s End and Wrack Bladed Wagasa: Rashōmon
- Maul
- Nature’s Gravity and Maul of Nature’s Splendor 5
- Apex Maul: Kemono’s Doom and Wrack Maul: Rashōmon
- Karakuri Staff
- Nature’s Seasons and Nature’s Splendor Karakuri Staff 5
- Apex Karakuri Staff: Kemono Chaos and Agate Karakuri Staff 2
- Hand Cannon
- Nature’s Might and Cannon of Nature’s Splendor 5
- Apex Cannon: Kemono’s Oblivion and Wrack Cannon: Rashōmon
- Claw Blade
- Nature’s Talon and Claw of Nature’s Splendor 5
- Apex Claw: Kemono’s Curse and Wrack Claw: Rashōmon
- Karakuri Katana
- Added a confirmation window at the start of online co-op that asks whether the player wants to join the session or not when the host is further along in the story than they are.
Fixes
- Fixed an issue in which the mutation level of the karakuri staff could be increased beyond the limit displayed.
- [PC] Fixed an issue in which the first attack of “Unbound: Iai Sunder Slash” with karakuri katana would not hit when the FPS limit was set to 30.
- [PS5/Xbox X|S] Fixed an issue in which the first attack of “Unbound: Iai Sunder Slash” with karakuri katana would not hit when Graphical Priority was set to Prioritize Performance.
- Fixed an issue where giant kemono would continuously move in a single direction during online co-op.
- Fixed an issue where dragon karakuri would disappear after moving to another hunting ground if they were hit by the maul’s “Power Smash” or by specific kemono attacks.
- Fixed an issue where chain trap would sometimes not activate when the player experienced a drop in frame rate.
- Fixed an issue where Amaterasu would stop moving when players joined as guests in the “Hunting Song – Rising Glissando” and “Hunting Encore – Auspice of Minato” quests.
- Fixed an issue where sometimes after progressing Minato requests during online co-op, the subsequent Minato request would not appear.
- Fixed an issue during online co-op where exiting a session just before death could change one’s story progression.
- Fixed an issue where the story objective “Hunt the kemono causing the fire” would occasionally not reflect the correct progress.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when loading into Minato.
- Fixed an issue where sound would not play on certain sound cards.
- Fixed an issue where small kemono spawned in greater numbers than intended.
- Fixed and improved other miscellaneous issues.

