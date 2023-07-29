When will the Payday 3 beta begin?

The latest news about Payday 3 hasn’t been very encouraging. For example, we found out that the game will only be playable online. This means that even the single-player mode will require an internet connection, which can be inconvenient in many cases.

Unfortunately, this means that you won’t be able to play if you have a poor internet connection or if you were planning to play on the go using the Steam Deck. However, despite these limitations, the release date is approaching and fans are still eager to test the new installment in the series.

Fortunately, Deep Silver has just announced that a closed beta phase will be launching in the next few days. The beta will start on Wednesday, August 2nd, and will continue until Monday, August 7th.

It’s important to note that this beta will only be available on PC and Xbox consoles. There hasn’t been any announcement regarding the availability of the beta on PlayStation consoles. If you were planning to play on PlayStation, you will need to be patient.

The first thing to know about this beta is that it is a “closed” beta. This means that you can’t simply download the game and start playing. You will need to be invited, and the process for this invitation differs depending on your platform.

On PC, you can visit the Payday 3 Steam page, where there will be a button to register for the beta. On Xbox consoles, you will need to use the Xbox Insider Hub (if you haven’t already installed it). Then, go to “Preview” and select “Payday 3 – Beta” to join.

Once you have completed these steps, all you can do is keep your fingers crossed. There will be a random selection process, and there is no way to increase your chances of being selected. Additionally, the selection process may occur in multiple waves, so make sure to check your email even if you aren’t selected initially during the beta period.