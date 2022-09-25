Because Paramount+ constantly expands its movies collection, it can be challenging to keep up with the latest additions. In case you forgot, our monthly roundups provide information about what’s new on Paramount+ every month, so be sure to check them out.

We have listed them all in the order of their release date, beginning with the most recent movies on Paramount+. The following is a list of the most recent Paramount+ Movies and TV Shows that are expected to become available on Paramount+ in October of 2022.

Oct. 1

Angel Heart

Annihilation

Bloodrunners

Burnt Offerings

Cursed

Domestic Disturbance

Event Horizon

I Know What You Did Last Summer

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

Invasion of the Body Snatchers

Jacob’s Ladder

Jennifer’s Body

Monster High: 13 Wishes

Monster High: Best of the Ghouls – Volume 1

Monster High: Best of the Ghouls – Volume 2

Monster High: Boo York, Boo York

Monster High: Escape From Skull Shores

Monster High: Freaky Fusion

Monster High: Friday Night Frights

Monster High: Fright On!

Monster High: Frights, Camera, Action!

Monster High: Ghouls Rule

Monster High: Great Scarrier Reef

Monster High: Haunted

Monster High: New Ghoul at School

Monster High: Scaremester Collection

Monster High: Scaris City of Frights

Monster High: Welcome to Monster High

Monster High: Why Do Ghouls Fall in Love

Phantoms

Shutter Island

Tales From the Darkside: The Movie

The Addams Family

The Devil Inside

The Hole

The Last Exorcism Part II

The Unraveling

The Woman in Black

V for Vengeance

Oct. 2

East New York series premiere

The Equalizer Season 3 premiere

Oct. 3

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Season 28 premiere

7 Days to Vegas

11:55

A Christmas Solo

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

Ace the Case: Manhattan Mystery

Advantageous

Among Ravens

Amy and Peter are Getting Divorced

Another Time

Beat Street

Big House

Bridge and Tunnel

Buddymoon

Catch Me If You Can

Christmas Crime Story (aka Christmas Eve)

Christmas Kid

Colewell

Colors of Heaven

Cosmos

Daylight Savings

Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star

Desperately Seeking Susan

End of Sentence

Enemy At the Gates

Falcon Song

Fiddler’s Journey to the Big Screen

Fire In The Sky

Fist of Fury

Flashdance

Fruitvale Station

Going to Brazil

Gunfight At The O.K. Corral

Hackers

Hal King

Hearts and Bones

Hickey

Hit By Lightning

Hondo

Hustle & Flow

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Love Dot Com: The Social Experiment

Magnum Opus

Mags and Julie Go On A Road Trip

Mean Girls

Murder Bury Win

My True Fairytale

Necropath

No Alternative

Old School

Panic

Patriot Games

Psychopomp

Road Trip

Ryde

Scream

Scream 2

Scream 3

Shane

Shuttlecock: Director’s Cut

Silverado

Social Animals (ii)

Something’s Gotta Give

Summer Rental

The Babymoon

The Curator

The Dictator

The Divorce Party

The Dustwalker

The Harimaya Bridge

The Manchurian Candidate

The Monster Squad

The Purple Rose of Cairo

The Woman in Red

Tootsie

Two for Joy

Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning

Universal Soldier: The Return

Valley Girl

Vanilla Sky

Vincent and Theo

Visioneers

Wargames

What’s Love Got to Do with It

Without a Paddle: Nature’s Calling

You’re in Charge

Oct. 5

Are You Afraid of the Dark (2019) (Season 2)

Blue’s Clues & You! (Season 2, Episodes 1 – 10)

The Real Love Boat series premiere

Oct. 6

Monster High The Movie premiere

Oct. 7

Blue Bloods Season 13 premiere

Fire Country series premiere

S.W.A.T. Season 6 premiere

Significant Other

Oct. 9

NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 premiere

Oct. 10

Noah

Oct. 11

Never Seen Again Season 3 premiere

Where the Scary Things Are

Oct. 12

Beavis and Butt-Head Classic (Seasons 5, 7)

YO! MTV Maps premiere

Oct. 17

The Grudge

Oct. 19

Drunk History (Seasons 1 – 6)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012) (Season 2)

PAW Patrol: Mighty Pups

Oct. 20

Inside Amy Schumer Season 5 premiere

Torn Hearts

Oct. 21

Blacklight

Oct. 26

16 and Pregnant (Season 6)

Oct. 27

Star Trek: Prodigy returns with new episodes

Oct. 31

Unhuman