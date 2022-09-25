Because Paramount+ constantly expands its movies collection, it can be challenging to keep up with the latest additions. In case you forgot, our monthly roundups provide information about what’s new on Paramount+ every month, so be sure to check them out.
We have listed them all in the order of their release date, beginning with the most recent movies on Paramount+. The following is a list of the most recent Paramount+ Movies and TV Shows that are expected to become available on Paramount+ in October of 2022.
Oct. 1
Angel Heart
Annihilation
Bloodrunners
Burnt Offerings
Cursed
Domestic Disturbance
Event Horizon
I Know What You Did Last Summer
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
Invasion of the Body Snatchers
Jacob’s Ladder
Jennifer’s Body
Monster High: 13 Wishes
Monster High: Best of the Ghouls – Volume 1
Monster High: Best of the Ghouls – Volume 2
Monster High: Boo York, Boo York
Monster High: Escape From Skull Shores
Monster High: Freaky Fusion
Monster High: Friday Night Frights
Monster High: Fright On!
Monster High: Frights, Camera, Action!
Monster High: Ghouls Rule
Monster High: Great Scarrier Reef
Monster High: Haunted
Monster High: New Ghoul at School
Monster High: Scaremester Collection
Monster High: Scaris City of Frights
Monster High: Welcome to Monster High
Monster High: Why Do Ghouls Fall in Love
Phantoms
Shutter Island
Tales From the Darkside: The Movie
The Addams Family
The Devil Inside
The Hole
The Last Exorcism Part II
The Unraveling
The Woman in Black
V for Vengeance
Oct. 2
East New York series premiere
The Equalizer Season 3 premiere
Oct. 3
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Season 28 premiere
7 Days to Vegas
11:55
A Christmas Solo
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
Ace the Case: Manhattan Mystery
Advantageous
Among Ravens
Amy and Peter are Getting Divorced
Another Time
Beat Street
Big House
Bridge and Tunnel
Buddymoon
Catch Me If You Can
Christmas Crime Story (aka Christmas Eve)
Christmas Kid
Colewell
Colors of Heaven
Cosmos
Daylight Savings
Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star
Desperately Seeking Susan
End of Sentence
Enemy At the Gates
Falcon Song
Fiddler’s Journey to the Big Screen
Fire In The Sky
Fist of Fury
Flashdance
Fruitvale Station
Going to Brazil
Gunfight At The O.K. Corral
Hackers
Hal King
Hearts and Bones
Hickey
Hit By Lightning
Hondo
Hustle & Flow
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
Love Dot Com: The Social Experiment
Magnum Opus
Mags and Julie Go On A Road Trip
Mean Girls
Murder Bury Win
My True Fairytale
Necropath
No Alternative
Old School
Panic
Patriot Games
Psychopomp
Road Trip
Ryde
Scream
Scream 2
Scream 3
Shane
Shuttlecock: Director’s Cut
Silverado
Social Animals (ii)
Something’s Gotta Give
Summer Rental
The Babymoon
The Curator
The Dictator
The Divorce Party
The Dustwalker
The Harimaya Bridge
The Manchurian Candidate
The Monster Squad
The Purple Rose of Cairo
The Woman in Red
Tootsie
Two for Joy
Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning
Universal Soldier: The Return
Valley Girl
Vanilla Sky
Vincent and Theo
Visioneers
Wargames
What’s Love Got to Do with It
Without a Paddle: Nature’s Calling
You’re in Charge
Oct. 5
Are You Afraid of the Dark (2019) (Season 2)
Blue’s Clues & You! (Season 2, Episodes 1 – 10)
The Real Love Boat series premiere
Oct. 6
Monster High The Movie premiere
Oct. 7
Blue Bloods Season 13 premiere
Fire Country series premiere
S.W.A.T. Season 6 premiere
Significant Other
Oct. 9
NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 premiere
Oct. 10
Noah
Oct. 11
Never Seen Again Season 3 premiere
Where the Scary Things Are
Oct. 12
Beavis and Butt-Head Classic (Seasons 5, 7)
YO! MTV Maps premiere
Oct. 17
The Grudge
Oct. 19
Drunk History (Seasons 1 – 6)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012) (Season 2)
PAW Patrol: Mighty Pups
Oct. 20
Inside Amy Schumer Season 5 premiere
Torn Hearts
Oct. 21
Blacklight
Oct. 26
16 and Pregnant (Season 6)
Oct. 27
Star Trek: Prodigy returns with new episodes
Oct. 31
Unhuman