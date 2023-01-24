The upcoming horror film will be released in cinemas on March 10.

Even though it’s a new week, horror fans and the internet are still reeling over last Thursday’s horrific Scream VI teaser. The new clip revealed potential culprits, false herrings, and the spectacular Ghostface-filled terror engulfing New York City. That’s what we’ve anticipated from a Scream film by this point. On the other hand, long-time series fans were not expecting a darker and more savage take on this meta-slasher world. With Scream VI releasing in March, a new trailer teaser makes everyone the murderer while creating even more doubts.

Melissa Barrera (Sam), Jenna Ortega (Tara), Jasmin Savoy Brown (Mindy), and Mason Gooding star in the new promo, which can be seen on the official Scream Instagram page (Chad). The trailer is almost here. However, Barrera, Ortega, Brown, and Gooding, as well as their fellow suspects Courteney Cox (Gale), Hayden Panettiere (Kirby), and Josh Segarra (David), perform the classic Ghostface knife slash. It’s evocative of the character posters for Scream 2022, which had the whole cast holding Ghostface’s mask as if they were the murderer themselves.

While this is another entertaining marketing tactic from Paramount and the Scream crew, it does not cast everyone as a suspect. It solidifies a popular favorite as a main suspect. Tara is the name. On closer examination, everyone save Tara is wielding the identical silver knife. Her knife has a weird pitch-black color. As fans are well aware, nothing in the Scream world happens by chance. Given that there is one scene in the teaser in which Tara seems to be smirking menacingly toward the camera, the character has much to explain.

This is a gigantic red herring (which it most likely is) since it would completely reframe the events of the fifth film, but Tara would make an excellent Ghostface. Her sister Sam abandoned her five years before the events of Scream 2022. Thus she already has a solid motivation. Even if she had forgiven Sam by the film’s conclusion, what if she hadn’t? What if that was all part of her plan? Ghostface has a new character in each sequel, whether it’s Mrs. Loomis in Scream 2 or Jill in Scream 4. Scream VI is the first film to include more than just Sidney, Gale, and Dewey from the previous movie. Ghostface as a returning figure would be fascinating. Especially given Sam and Tara’s complicated relationship, which contains a lot of unresolved pain.

The trailer’s gloomy backdrop and Batcave-like shrine of Ghostface suggest a returning figure donning the iconic killer’s mask. This Ghostface will be the most lethal to date, whether it is Tara, Sam, Kirby, Gale, Mindy, Chad, or none of them at all. Horror films set in New York have never been more popular, and the stakes of this series have never been greater. On March 10, Scream VI terrorized the streets of New York and cinemas worldwide.

Scream VI | Official Teaser Trailer (2023 Movie)

Scream VI | Official Trailer (2023 Movie)