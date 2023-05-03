Because Paramount+ constantly expands its movies collection, it can be challenging to keep up with the latest additions. In case you forgot, our monthly roundups provide information about what’s new on Paramount+ every month, so be sure to check them out.
We have listed them all in the order of their release date, beginning with the most recent movies on Paramount+. The following is a list of the most recent Paramount+ Movies and TV Shows that are expected to become available on Paramount+ in May of 2023.
Arriving May 1
Attack the Block
Babel
Barefoot
Bend It Like Beckham
Cast Away
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (1958)
Claws Of Steel (Wong Fei-Hung Chi Tit Gai Dau Neung Gung)
Cold Mountain
Coneheads
Date Night
Dead Poets Society
Dr. Wai: The Scripture With No Words (Mo Him Wong)
Dragon Lord
Dragons Forever
Failure to Launch
Forrest Gump
Fresh
Gone in 60 Seconds
Gunfight At The O.K. Corral
Guys and Dolls (1955)
Hamburger Hill
Hardball
He Got Game
Hoffa
Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)
Jackie Chan’s Project A
Jackie Chan’s Project A2 (A Gai Waak Juk Jaap)
King Arthur (2004)
Kinky Boots (2005)
Little Women (1949)
Losing Isaiah
Mean Girls
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
Mission: Impossible II
Mission: Impossible III
Moneyball
Nicholas Nickleby
Patriot Games
School of Rock
Shaolin Soccer
Something Wild
Son of Rambow
Tell
The Aviator
The Birdcage (1996)
The Blind Swordsman: Zatoichi
The Crow
The Heartbreak Kid
The Joy Luck Club
The Other Guys
The Quiet Man
The Shootist
The Sum of All Fears
The Way Of The Dragon
Tiger Cage
Tiger Cage II
Titanic
Tombstone
True Lies
West Side Story (1961)
What’s the Worst That Could Happen?
While You Were Sleeping
Zu: Warriors from the Magic Mountain
May 16
Three Thousand Years of Longing
May 28
Top Five
May 30
WifeLike
May 31
The Tidal Zone SpongeBob Universe Special