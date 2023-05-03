Because Paramount+ constantly expands its movies collection, it can be challenging to keep up with the latest additions. In case you forgot, our monthly roundups provide information about what’s new on Paramount+ every month, so be sure to check them out.

We have listed them all in the order of their release date, beginning with the most recent movies on Paramount+. The following is a list of the most recent Paramount+ Movies and TV Shows that are expected to become available on Paramount+ in May of 2023.

Arriving May 1

Attack the Block

Babel

Barefoot

Bend It Like Beckham

Cast Away

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (1958)

Claws Of Steel (Wong Fei-Hung Chi Tit Gai Dau Neung Gung)

Cold Mountain

Coneheads

Date Night

Dead Poets Society

Dr. Wai: The Scripture With No Words (Mo Him Wong)

Dragon Lord

Dragons Forever

Failure to Launch

Forrest Gump

Fresh

Gone in 60 Seconds

Gunfight At The O.K. Corral

Guys and Dolls (1955)

Hamburger Hill

Hardball

He Got Game

Hoffa

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)

Jackie Chan’s Project A

Jackie Chan’s Project A2 (A Gai Waak Juk Jaap)

King Arthur (2004)

Kinky Boots (2005)

Little Women (1949)

Losing Isaiah

Mean Girls

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible III

Moneyball

Nicholas Nickleby

Patriot Games

School of Rock

Shaolin Soccer

Something Wild

Son of Rambow

Tell

The Aviator

The Birdcage (1996)

The Blind Swordsman: Zatoichi

The Crow

The Heartbreak Kid

The Joy Luck Club

The Other Guys

The Quiet Man

The Shootist

The Sum of All Fears

The Way Of The Dragon

Tiger Cage

Tiger Cage II

Titanic

Tombstone

True Lies

West Side Story (1961)

What’s the Worst That Could Happen?

While You Were Sleeping

Zu: Warriors from the Magic Mountain

May 16

Three Thousand Years of Longing

May 28

Top Five

May 30

WifeLike

May 31

The Tidal Zone SpongeBob Universe Special