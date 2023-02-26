Because Paramount+ constantly expands its movies collection, it can be challenging to keep up with the latest additions. In case you forgot, our monthly roundups provide information about what’s new on Paramount+ every month, so be sure to check them out.

We have listed them all in the order of their release date, beginning with the most recent movies on Paramount+. The following is a list of the most recent Paramount+ Movies and TV Shows that are expected to become available on Paramount+ in March of 2023.

Arriving March 1

10 Cloverfield Lane

12 Years a Slave

Air Force One

American Hustle

Amistad

An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power

An Inconvenient Truth

An Unfinished Life

Anomalisa

Antwone Fisher

Arrivederci, Baby!

Back Roads

Behind Enemy Lines

Biker Boyz

Bridget Jones’s Diary

Bruce Lee, The Legend

Bugsy Malone

Coach Carter

Crimson Tide

Detective Story

Downsizing

El Paso

Existenz

Extraordinary Measures

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Flight to Tangier

Florence Foster Jenkins

For Colored Girls

Forbidden City Cop

Foxfire

Friday The 13th – Part II

G.I. Blues

G.I. Jane

Galaxy Quest

Game of Death

Gangs of New York

Heartbreakers

Hostage

Hot Rod

I Walk Alone

Imagine That

In Too Deep

Into the Wild

Jackass Number Two

Jailbreakers

Joan of Arc

Kate & Leopold

King Creole

Lady Jane

Last of the Mohicans: Directors Cut

Let It Ride

Life of Pi

Little Fauss and Big Halsy

Love Story

Marie Antoinette

Meet the Navy

My Favorite Spy

Naked Gun

Necessary Roughness

Obsessed

Once Upon A Time In The West

Paid in Full

Popeye

Proof

Red Dawn

Road House

Rounders

Rules of Engagement

Sahara

Salmon Fishing in the Yemen

School Ties

Scream 4

Selma

Seven Psychopaths

Shine a Light

Snake Eyes

Steel Magnolias

Strange Wilderness

Suburbicon

Sunset Boulevard

Sweet Revenge

The Actors

The Adventures Of Shark Boy & Lava Girl In 3-D

The April Fools

The Assassination Bureau

The Babysitter

The Blue Iguana

The Caddy

The Cowboy and the Lady

The Dead Zone

The Gambler

The Hunted

The Last Tycoon

The Longest Yard

The Lovely Bones

The Master

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The Nutty Professor

The Optimists

The Out-of-Towners

The Patsy

The Piano

The Rock

The Singing Detective

The Sixth Sense

The Sterile Cuckoo

The Terminal

The Three Amigos

The To Do List

The Tuxedo

The Usual Suspects

The Yearling

There’s Something About Mary

True Grit

Under Capricorn

Varsity Blues

Walking and Talking

Westward Ho

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot

Wishful Thinking

You’re Never Too Young

Zoolander

Zoolander 2

Arriving March 6

The Visitor

Arriving March 10

This is Christmas

Arriving March 19

My Little Pony: The Movie

Arriving March 26

Judy

Arriving March 31

Rock Dog 3: Battle the Beat