Because Hulu constantly expands its movies collection, it can be challenging to keep up with the latest additions. In case you forgot, our monthly roundups provide information about what’s new on Hulu every month, so be sure to check them out.

We have listed them all in the order of their release date, beginning with the most recent movies on Hulu. The following is a list of the most recent Hulu Movies and TV Shows that are expected to become available on Hulu in February of 2023.

Arriving Feb. 1

Taiwan Crime Stories: Season 1 — Series Premiere

Impractical Jokers: Complete Seasons 1-3

Naruto Shippuden: Season 7, Episodes 378-389 (DUBBED)

Sherman’s Showcase: Season 2B

2012 (2009)

50/50 (2011)

Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman (2021)

All The King’s Men (2006)

Amour (2012)

Are We There Yet? (2005)

Arthur Christmas (2011)

Bad Reputation (2018)

Brown Sugar (2002)

The Cable Guy (1996)

Chocolate (Sub) (2008)

Cow on the Run (2021)

Darkness Falls (2003)

Date Movie (2006)

First Daughter (2004)

Gnomeo & Juliet (2011)

The Green Mile (1999)

Happy Gilmore (1996)

The Help (2011)

How Do You Know (2010)

How To Train Your Dragon 2 (2014)

I, Robot (2004)

If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)

It’s Complicated (2009)

Just My Luck (2006)

Kissing Jessica Stein (2002)

Lee Daniels’ The Butler (2013)

Life or Something Like It (2002)

Madeline (1998)

Man on Fire (1987)

Pride (2007)

Ruby Sparks (2011)

Safe House (2012)

Scarface (1983)

The Secret Scripture (2016)

Shock and Awe (2017)

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Superbad (2007)

Surrogates (2009)

Thank You for Smoking (2006)

The Watch (2011)

Water for Elephants (2011)

The Waterboy (1998)

Welcome To The Rileys (2010)

Arriving Feb. 2

National Geographic Investigates: Colombian Hippo Invasion: Special Premiere

I’m Totally Fine (2022)

Arriving Feb. 3

Killing County: Complete Docuseries

Burn (2019)

Gigi & Nate (2022)

Haunt (2019)

Jeepers Creepers: Reborn (2022)

Jungle (2017)

Arriving Feb. 4

Project Legion (2022)

Arriving. Feb 7

Black Travel Across America: Series Premiere

Arriving Feb. 8

Santo Maldito: Complete Season 1

Are We Done Yet? (2007)

Arriving Feb. 9

Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence: Complete Docuseries

A Million Little Things: Final Season Premiere

National Geographic Investigates: Battle for Alaska’s Oil: Special Premiere

National Geographic Investigates: Great Lakes Wreckage: Special Premiere

Not Dead Yet: Series Premiere

Piggy (2022)

Arriving Feb. 10

Brimstone (2016)

Jesus Henry Christ (2011)

The Perfect Weapon (2016)

Pound of Flesh (2015)

Something in the Dirt (2021)

The Storied Life of AJ Fikry (2022)

Arriving Feb. 13

Next Level Chef: Season 2 Premiere

Arriving Feb. 15

Wu-Tang: An American Saga: Final Season Premiere

Horario Estelar: Complete Season 1

Love Trip: Paris: Series Premiere

Craig of the Creek: Season 4C

A Long Way Down (2014)

Blade Of The Immortal (2017)

Cocaine Cowboys (2006)

Cocaine Cowboys 2 (2008)

Cocaine Cowboys Reloaded (2014)

The Seat Filler (2004)

Arriving Feb. 16

The Masked Singer: Season 9 Premiere

National Geographic Investigates: Legal Marijuana in America: Special Premiere

Arriving Feb. 17

Animaniacs: Complete Third and Final Season

Animal Control: Series Premiere

Accident Man: Hitman’s Holiday (2022)

All Roads Lead to Rome (2015)

Black November (2012)

Forsaken (2015)

Game of Love (2022)

La Boda De Valentina (2018)

Rogue Agent (2022)

Shut In (2015)

Arriving Feb. 18

Hold Your Fire (2021)

Arriving Feb. 19

Slayers (2022)

Arriving Feb. 20

American Idol: Season 21 Premiere

The Company You Keep: Series Premiere

Arriving Feb. 23

National Geographic Investigates: Peru’s Grave Mystery: Special Premiere

Snowfall: Final Season Premiere

Arriving Feb. 24

Bruiser (2023)

211 (2018)

A Million Little Pieces (2018)

Prisoners of the Sun (2013)

The Reef: Stalked (2022)

Spin Me Round (2022)

Arriving Feb. 26

Iron Mask (2019)

Arriving Feb. 28

The Book Thief (2013)